Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Olivia Millar sure know how to stand out!

This week, the couple was spotted holding hands while enjoying a midday walk in Malibu. Hill, 39, wore a button-down Hawaiian-print shirt that had pink flowers and blue leaves. Millar rocked a brown sweater that had blue butterflies and a yellow seahorse.

TheYou People actor wore loose ripped jeans, while Millar rocked sweats and slides.

Jonah Hill. @MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID

Earlier this month, they were photographed for the first time since welcoming their first baby together. At the time, Hill wore a blue long-sleeved shirt with matching light blue socks and a white hat. The new mom sported a comfy sweater with striped slippers.

For years, the 21 Jump Street star has kept fans on the edge of their seats with his unexpected, head-turning street style. One of his most recent looks included a dark gray graphic T-shirt, forest green short shorts and a pair of Adidas Adilettes slides for a day of surfing and sporting.

Another one of Hill’s infamous looks entailed a pair of dark blue Kapital jeans with a skeleton motif up the sides of his legs. He topped the outfit off with Ugg boots that were on full display thanks to his rolled-up pants.

Hill also just launched his newest venture, Meaningful Existence, a lifestyle and wellness community that he's heading up under his alter ego Prophet Ezekiel Profit. The company is a quirky nod to wellness and fashion, playing up Hill's affinity for both things, but it also offers resources for those who need them.

The brand helps to provide people with access to mental health and therapy resources via a partnership with BetterHelp and donates 3% of sales to mental health nonprofits and initiatives, including funding scholarships for future therapists with Bold.org.

