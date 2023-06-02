Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Welcome First Baby After Missing Sister Beanie Feldstein's Wedding

The actor and his girlfriend first sparked romance rumors in August 2022

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 2, 2023 04:23 PM
jonah-hill.jpg

Jonah Hill is a dad!

The Superbad actor, 39, welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Olivia Millar, a rep for the actor confirms to PEOPLE.

Hill was noticeably absent from sister Beanie Feldstein's wedding on May 20. The actor didn't appear in any photos or anywhere throughout Feldstein's Vogue profile.

TheYou People actor's girlfriend was first seen with a baby bump in late March, when Millar was spotted in California with what appeared to be a bump covered by overalls, in photos published by The Daily Mail.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Jonah Hill
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

Millar — who co-owns the online vintage shop Chasseresse with her older sister — was also spotted wearing what looked to be an engagement ring, although reps for Hill did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pair were first spotted spending time together in Santa Barbara in September 2022.

The Oscar-nominated actor was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before calling it quits in October 2020. Hill was then linked to surfer Sarah Brady and shut down claims that the two were engaged in February 2022.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 19: Jonah Hill attends The Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented By CHANEL: A Tribute To Martin Scorsese on November 19, 2018
Andrew Toth/Getty

Hill — who has become increasingly private in recent years — revealed in an open letter to fans that he has long dealt with anxiety and panic attacks and explained why he would not promote his documentary Stutz in the summer of 2022.

"The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film," Hill wrote in August, per Rolling Stone. "Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events."

While the 21 Jump Street alum wrote that he understands he is part of "the privileged few who can afford to take time off" and that he "won't lose my job while working on my anxiety," he hopes that being transparent about his anxiety will "make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff," so "they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."

"I hope the work will speak for itself, and I'm grateful to my collaborators, my business partners, and to all reading this for your understanding and support," Hill concluded.

Related Articles
maya wharton birthday
Cory Wharton, Taylor Selfridge Celebrate Daughter's First Birthday Following Open-Heart Surgery: 'So Lucky'
Andy Cohen & his daughter
Andy Cohen Smiles as Daughter Lucy, 13 Months, Plays with His Hat in Adorable Photo
Busy Philipps Emotionally Talks About Birdie Graduating Middle School, Going to Boarding School in Fall
Busy Philipps Emotionally Talks About Birdie Graduating Middle School, Going to Boarding School in Fall
Kaley Cuoco on Baby Daughter Matilda Becoming an Actress Later in Life: 'It's in Her Genes'
Kaley Cuoco Jokes Daughter Matilda Will One Day Be 'Mortified' Seeing Her Pregnant on TV (Exclusive)
Ronda Rousey attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Ronda Rousey Says Daughter, 1½, Is Going to Be a ‘Tough Girl’ Like Mom: ‘The World Isn't Ready’ (Exclusive)
Amanda Seyfried at the premiere of "The Crowded Room" held at the Museum of Modern Art
Amanda Seyfried Says She Likes 'Merging' Her Two Worlds: 'I Can Be a Good Mom and a Present Artist (Exclusive)
Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer
'The Challenge' 's Amber Borzotra Welcomes Baby Girl with Boyfriend Chauncey Palmer
Tom Brady Hertz ads 2023
Tom Brady Says Kids Have a 'Good Summer Lined Up' Splitting Travels with Mom Gisele Bündchen (Exclusive)
Rhea Perlman, Danny DeVito
Rhea Perlman Reveals She and Danny DeVito Have Become First-Time Grandparents to a Baby Girl
Tallulah Willis and Bruce Willis
Tallulah Willis on Realizing the Moment She'll 'Never Get' with Dad Bruce Willis: 'Devastating'
Vanessa Lachey Kids Pool
Vanessa Lachey Shares Adorable Photo of All 3 Kids Celebrating Summer Vacation: 'Schoooooolz Out'
Kimora Lee Simmons son Kenzo's 14th birthday
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates Son Kenzo's 14th Birthday with Sweet Post: 'My Young Prince'
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro Teases Future Playdates for His Newborn and Al Pacino's Baby on the Way
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Mike the Situation Sorrentino kid's birthday
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Exclusive Photos from Son's Peter Rabbit-Themed Birthday Party
Alex Rodriguez and Natasha Alexander Rodriguez attend Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida
Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Cried Writing Daughter Natasha's Graduation Letter: 'My Role Model'