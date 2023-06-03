Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Step Out After Welcoming First Baby

Jonah Hill and girlfriend Olivia Millar stepped out for the first time after welcoming a baby.

The 21 Jump Street star, 39, was photographed grabbing a snack on the go with Millar from a restaurant called Lucky’s, a day after his rep confirmed that the actor became a father.

In the snaps, Hill wore a blue long-sleeved shirt with matching light blue socks, black slacks, a white hat and shoes as he carried out a bag with the food. He could be seen walking side by side with Millar who donned a pink sweater and gray sweater with striped slippers.

The You People actor has been keeping a low profile and was noticeably absent from sister Beanie Feldstein's wedding on May 20. He also didn't appear in any photos or anywhere throughout Feldstein's Vogue profile.



BACKGRID

The couple was seen together at Hawaii children's store Kokonut Kids in January. Then Millar was spotted in California in March with what appears to be a baby bump covered by overalls, in photos published by The Daily Mail.



Millar — who co-owns the online vintage shop Chasseresse with her older sister — was also spotted wearing what looks to be an engagement ring, although reps for Hill did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.



The pair was first spotted spending time together in Santa Barbara in September 2022.



The Oscar-nominated actor was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before calling it quits in October 2020. Hill was then linked to surfer Sarah Brady and shut down claims that the two were engaged in February 2022.



Hill — who has become increasingly private in recent years — revealed in an open letter to fans that he has long dealt with anxiety and panic attacks and explained why he would not promote his documentary Stutz in the summer of 2022.



"The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I've learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film," Hill wrote in August, per Rolling Stone.

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events."



While the Wolf of Wall Street actor wrote that he understands he is part of "the privileged few who can afford to take time off" and that he "won't lose my job while working on my anxiety," he hopes that being transparent about his anxiety will "make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff," so "they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly."