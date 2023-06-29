Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Get Ice Cream in Malibu After Welcoming First Baby

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that the couple welcomed their first baby together

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
Published on June 29, 2023 03:58PM EDT
Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar go out for ice cream with family in Malibu.
Photo:

@MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID

Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar are enjoying a sweet treat.

On Wednesday, Hill, 39, and Millar, who recently welcomed their first baby together, were spotted as they stepped out to eat some ice cream with family members in Malibu, California.

Hill was seen wearing a brightly colored T-shirt tucked into dark pants and green slides. Millar wore a dark dress with a black cardigan thrown over her shoulders, as she sported a ring on her left ring finger.

Millar was seen wearing a ring back in March, when PageSix published photos of her and Hill out in Santa Monica.

Hill and Millar, the daughter of 1980s top model Esmé Marshall, were first spotted spending time together in Santa Barbara in September.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed the couple had welcomed their baby. The actor was unable to attend his sister Beanie Feldstein's Hudson Valley wedding on May 20 because of the birth.

Jonah Hill
Christoph Soeder/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Hill, who first broke out in Hollywood with roles in the 2007 comedies Knocked Up and Superbad, was most recently in the Netflix comedy You People and also released a documentary, Stutz, that covered his own relationship with mental health and fame.

He wrote an open letter to fans last August that explained he would not promote Stutz due to his concerns that publicity has exacerbated his struggles with anxiety, as covered in the documentary.

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events," Hill wrote in the letter.

