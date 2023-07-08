Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': 'It's Been a Year of Healing'

The surfer made her romance with the actor public in August 2021

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 8, 2023 05:18PM EDT
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': He's a 'Misogynist Narcissist'
Sarah Brady has accused actor Jonah Hill of being "emotionally abuse" to her. Photo:

Sarah Brady/Instagram, Brian Dowling/Getty

Jonah Hill's ex Sarah Brady is speaking out about their relationship and alleging that the actor was "emotionally abusive" during their time together.

In a series of Instagram Story posts made between Friday and Saturday, the surf instructor shared multiple screenshots of various alleged text message exchanges between herself and the 39-year-old actor.

“This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady wrote, showing text messages allegedly from Hill asking her to take down any surfing photos from her Instagram with her “ass in a thong.”

After Brady said that she deleted “all the posts,” the Superbad star allegedly told her it was a “good start” but she didn't “seem to get” his point. “But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear,” Hill reportedly wrote. “You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy.”

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City
Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend an event together in 2021. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In another screenshot, Brady shared a text message exchange allegedly between the former couple, in which Hill reportedly said that if Brady wants to surf "with men,” "to model,” “to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit" and “to post sexual pictures,” among other things, that he's "not the right partner" for her.

Brady, as well as a representative for Hill, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a follow-up post, Brady — who made her romance with Hill public in August 2021 — wrote, "I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me."

She added, "It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me.”

Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': He's a 'Misogynist Narcissist'
Sarah Brady shares a screenshot of text messages from ex Jonah Hill.

Sarah Brady/Instagram

The athlete then shared alleged DM exchanges between herself and Hill, in which the actor appeared to send her several flirty comments reacting to her surfing photos.

“Sharing this publicly now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do,” Brady wrote in another post.

Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': He's a 'Misogynist Narcissist'

Sarah Brady/Instagram

Brady later shared a message for Hill — who welcomed a baby with girlfriend Olivia Millar earlier this year — writing, "I hope my ex has a daughter" alongside a white heart emoji.

"Maybe she'll turn him into a real feminist," she continued, "because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable."

In another post, Brady wrote of Hill, "If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to.”

Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': He's a 'Misogynist Narcissist'

Sarah Brady/Instagram

“I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behavior," she continued.

In a final post, Brady wrote that being an "emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person” and said that it often stems from someone's own trauma. “At the same time, it doesn’t mean it’s OK,” she concluded.

