Jonah Hauer-King Jokes He Almost Became 'Incredible Hulk' Bulking Up for 'The Little Mermaid'

The British actor appeared too muscular to play Prince Eric in the Disney film ahead of shooting, his trainer has revealed

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 7, 2023 09:09 AM
Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID
Jonah Hauer-King. Photo:

Giles Keyte/Disney; Sana Shirvani Instagram

Jonah Hauer-King may have trained a bit too hard in preparation for The Little Mermaid!

According to the 28-year-old British actor's personal trainer Sana Shirvani, he beefed up to the point where he started looking like a certain green Marvel character, ahead of filming.

"I remember the director coming up to me and saying, 'We are not after the Incredible Hulk; we want a strong sailor boy,' " Shirvani told Insider.

Hauer-King — who plays Ariel’s love interest Prince Eric in the Disney film — was initially put on a traditional bodybuilding program, to build up his “back, biceps, chest and triceps" for three months in the lead-up to shooting.

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused production to shut down in March 2020, Hauer-King continued to train for eight months, until production was able to start — and ended up looking too muscular for the role, his trainer shared.

"We got him to that point, and then obviously if he continued training in that capacity, he was only going to get bigger and bigger," Shirvani said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jonah Hauer-King at the premiere of The Little Mermaid (2023). Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hauer-King’s training was tapered down as a result and he was put on a calorie surplus, with lots of protein.

"He was so, so dedicated," Shirvani continued. "His professionalism was so good that he just said yes to everything I threw his way."

Shirvani told Insider that she made sure Hauer-King, who had ACL surgery 18 months prior to filming, was comfortable enough in his workouts and focused on rebuilding his knee strength, so he could perform his own stunts on set.

"He still was pretty new to gym training, so getting him strong was one of our top priorities," she explained.

Jonah Hauer-King attends the UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid"
Jonah Hauer-King at the U.K. premiere of The Little Mermaid (2023).

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Last month, Hauer-King spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about landing the role of Prince Eric when Harry Styles had also been in talks for it.

"He's pretty cool and amazingly talented, so yeah, it was cool to be mentioned in the same breath," Hauer-King said of Styles, 29.

Director Rob Marshall confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in April that he'd talked with Styles about playing the film's love interest.

However, the singer "really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker," said Marshall, 62, referring to Styles' R-rated 2022 films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

Related Articles
Shannen Doherty Reveals She's Undergone Radiation Therapy: 'My Fear is Obvious'
Shannen Doherty Shares Video of Her Undergoing Brain Radiation: 'My Fear is Obvious'
Jackie Miller James
Family of Influencer Jackie Miller James 'Deeply Touched' by Support as She Remains in Medically Induced Coma
When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen
Anthony Mackie Shares First Photo from Marvel Set with Harrison Ford: 'How Kicking Ass Should Look'
Tracy Tutor The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA
'MDLLA''s Tracy Tutor Stopped Mounjaro After 'Projectile Vomiting' Side Effect, Inability to Drink Alcohol
Eric Andre Talks 40 lbs Weight Loss: You Have to Be "Psychotic or Unemployed" to Have Abs at His Age
Eric André Talks 40 lbs. Weight Loss: You Have to Be ‘Psychotic or Unemployed' to Have Abs at His Age
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony; Woody Harrelson attends HBO Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers'
Ted Danson Calls Making Podcast with Woody Harrelson 'So Much Fun': 'We Get to Reminisce' (Exclusive)
Elliot Page attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards
Elliot Page Reveals He Suffered Transphobic Attack Last Year: 'I Don't Feel Comfortable Like I Used to'
Tim McGraw's Daughter Grace Says She's Lost Weight After Taking Mounjaro for Her PCOS:
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie, 26, Says She's Taking Mounjaro for Her PCOS Symptoms
jennifer aniston promo shots from PVOLVE 2023
Jennifer Aniston Partners With Pvolve Fitness Brand: ‘We Have to Be Kinder to Our Bodies’
See the Adorable Moment Girl Meets New Ariel from The Little Mermaid Inspired By Halle Bailey.
See the Adorable Moment Girl Meets New Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid' Inspired By Halle Bailey
Alec Baldwin Details 'Incredibly Painful' Hip Replacement Recovery After Delaying Surgery for 2 Years
Alec Baldwin Details 'Incredibly Painful' Hip Replacement Recovery After Delaying Surgery for 2 Years
Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' During First Non-Work Event After Knee Surgery
Al Roker Says He Feels 'Good' Following Second Knee Replacement Surgery (Exclusive)
David Faustino and actress Christina Applegate
David Faustino on Christina Applegate's Health: She 'Wants to Get a Little Stronger' (Exclusive)
Dr. Ruth
Dr. Ruth Turns 95: 'What Keeps Me Young Is Talking About Sex from Morning Till Night!' (Exclusive)
Peter Swords King make up artist for the little mermaid
‘The Little Mermaid’ Makeup Artist Says He Wanted Ursula to Look More Like Melissa McCarthy Than a Drag Queen
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Shares ‘Little Mermaid’ Behind-the-Scenes Photos: ‘More Sea Witch Goodness’