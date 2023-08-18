Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Step Out for Shopping Trip in the Hamptons

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are soaking up the summer.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in June, were spotted doing some shopping in the Hamptons, New York, on Thursday. Dressed for sunny weather, Osceola wore a short white dress that featured a cherry pattern. The 35-year-old actress also accessorized with sunglasses, a wristwatch and a long shoulder bag as she held onto her purchases.

Outfitted perfectly for summer also, Hamm, 52, rocked pink shorts, a loose shirt and a blue baseball cap. The actor's dog Splash also came along for the shopping trip as he walked between the pair, while being guided by a leash.

Hamm and Osceola's recent outing comes after they were spotted enjoying an evening out in Santa Monica, California, earlier this month.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola in the Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 17, 2023. Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

As the pair left dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant, the couple looked in high spirits as they displayed big smiles.

Sporting a smart-casual look, Hamm wore a light-blue button-up shirt, navy pants and brown shoes, while Osceola wore a black-and-red checkered dress and strappy sandals.

"They both seemed super happy and in great post-wedding spirits," a witness said at the time. "They dined on the patio and enjoyed a quiet date night."

Osceola and Hamm met on the set of Mad Men's series finale in 2015. Don Draper — who was Hamm’s character on the show — met Osceola’s character, a receptionist named Clementine, when he ended up at a spiritual retreat.



The couple's wedding day took place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur in late June, where the Mad Men series finale was filmed. Furthermore, according to TMZ, many stars such as Paul Rudd, Billy Crudup and Tina Fey were in attendance. Hamm and Osceola later honeymooned in Mallorca, Spain.

Speaking during an episode of iHeartRadio's Table for Two podcast after his wedding, Hamm revealed that the exciting part of life was his marriage to Osceola.

“It's a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase [of life],” he said. "Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer than ‘it's my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you.”

“It’s exciting because it’s all potential, it’s all possibility, and it’s all positive,” he added.