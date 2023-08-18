Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Step Out for Shopping Trip in the Hamptons

Hamm and Osceola got married in June in Big Sur, California, then honeymooned on the Spanish island of Mallorca

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Jon Hamm wife Anna Osceola shopping Hamptons New York 08 17 23
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola in the Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 17, 2023. Photo:

Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

Jon Hamm and  Anna Osceola are soaking up the summer.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in June, were spotted doing some shopping in the Hamptons, New York, on Thursday. Dressed for sunny weather, Osceola wore a short white dress that featured a cherry pattern. The 35-year-old actress also accessorized with sunglasses, a wristwatch and a long shoulder bag as she held onto her purchases.

Outfitted perfectly for summer also, Hamm, 52, rocked pink shorts, a loose shirt and a blue baseball cap. The actor's dog Splash also came along for the shopping trip as he walked between the pair, while being guided by a leash.

Hamm and Osceola's recent outing comes after they were spotted enjoying an evening out in Santa Monica, California, earlier this month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

amm Anna Osceola shopping Hamptons New York 08 17 23
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola in the Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 17, 2023.

Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

As the pair left dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant, the couple looked in high spirits as they displayed big smiles.

Sporting a smart-casual look, Hamm wore a light-blue button-up shirt, navy pants and brown shoes, while Osceola wore a black-and-red checkered dress and strappy sandals.

"They both seemed super happy and in great post-wedding spirits," a witness said at the time. "They dined on the patio and enjoyed a quiet date night."

Osceola and Hamm met on the set of Mad Men's series finale in 2015. Don Draper — who was Hamm’s character on the show — met Osceola’s character, a receptionist named Clementine, when he ended up at a spiritual retreat.

 The couple's wedding day took place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur in late June, where the Mad Men series finale was filmed. Furthermore, according to TMZ, many stars such as Paul Rudd, Billy Crudup and Tina Fey were in attendance. Hamm and Osceola later honeymooned in Mallorca, Spain.

Speaking during an episode of iHeartRadio's Table for Two podcast after his wedding, Hamm revealed that the exciting part of life was his marriage to Osceola.

“It's a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase [of life],” he said. "Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer than ‘it's my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you.”

“It’s exciting because it’s all potential, it’s all possibility, and it’s all positive,” he added.

Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Downey Jr does some shopping, while wearing a colorful ensemble, in The Hamptons, New York.
Robert Downey Jr. Wears Quirky, Colorful Ensemble While Shopping in the Hamptons
Pamela Anderson Recalls Being Neighbors with Barbie Creator Ruth Handler, Who Gave Her Doll in Red Swimsuit
Pamela Anderson Recalls Being Neighbors with Barbie Creator Ruth Handler and the Gift She Once Gave Her
After a romantic dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan make a swift exit to their car, sparking engagement excitement as well-wishers congratulate them.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Spark Engagement Rumors as 'RHOM' Star Is Spotted Wearing Massive Ring
Pamela Anderson models for Aritzia
Pamela Anderson Says Strangers Apologize and Tell Her 'I Like You Now' After Reading Her Memoir
Jennifer Lopez Maybourne Beverly Hills Rumi See Through
Jennifer Lopez Wears White T-Shirt Bearing Quote from Persian Poet Rumi: 'Your Name Is Love'
Bradley Cooper Becomes Leonard Bernstein in First Look at Maestro with Carey Mulligan
Leonard Bernstein's Kids Defend Bradley Cooper amid Prosthetic Nose Controversy: He Has 'Profound Respect'
'Barbie' Passes 'Dark Knight' to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Movie Domestically of All Time
'Barbie' Passes 'Dark Knight' to Become Warner Bros.' Highest-Grossing Domestic Release of All Time
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Sophie Turner Marks Husband Joe Jonas Turning 34 with Matching Pajamas Selfie: 'Happy Birthday Handsome'
EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes works up a sweat as he is spotted leaving a gym in Los Angeles.
Shawn Mendes Seen Leaving Gym in Los Angeles After Working Up a Sweat
Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian instagram 08 15 23
Pregnant Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Have 'Date Night' Ahead of Welcoming Second Baby
Selena Gomez Wears Chic Yellow Dress and Citrus-Style Handbag to Beauty Launch instagram 08 15 23
Selena Gomez Teams Chic Yellow Midi Dress with Citrus-Style Handbag for Lunch Outing
Priyanka Chopra is stepping away from NYC restaurant SONA
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Stepping Away from Her N.Y.C. Restaurant (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Wishes Husband Ben Affleck a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'
Elliot Paige and Peppermint SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA - 15 Aug 2023
Elliot Page Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in New York City with 'Drag Race' Star Peppermint
Sylvester Stallone at the premiere of "Tulsa King" held at Regal Union Square on November 9, 2022 in New York City; Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo
Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer Flavin a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo
Randall Park visits SiriusXM Studios; Margot Robbie in Barbie
Randall Park Says 'Barbie' Success Should Mean 'More Movies By and About Women' — Not Toys