Jon Hamm Teases Role in ‘Very Funny’ ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ Movie: ‘I Was Happy to Be Asked’

Jon Hamm was “happy to be asked” to play a role alongside Tina Fey in the “really funny” Mean Girls: The Musical movie.

The Mad Men star, 52, plays Coach Carr in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical — which itself is a take on the 2004 comedy. And while at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere for his new film Maggie Moore(s) on Monday, he opened up about stepping into the role originated on screen by Dwayne Hill.

Asked if he was going to sing in the movie, Hamm played coy but assured fans the film was “very funny.”

"Maybe a little bit, but I won't tease much of it," Hamm told Entertainment Tonight. "Tina will come off the top rope and drop an elbow on my head, but it's very good. The script's really funny. For those people that really enjoyed the musical, obviously, it's giving them exactly what they want, so I was happy to be asked."

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams in 'Mean Girls'. Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Mean Girls: The Musical is also written by Fey, 53, like the 2004 movie. She will reprise her film role as teacher Ms. Norbury. Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Auli’i Cravhalo, Bebe Wood, Jaquel Spivey, and Avantika Vandanapu lead the main cast.

Fey and directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne also cast Jenna Fisher as Cady’s mother and Busy Philipps as Regina’s mother. Tim Meadows returned as Principal Duvall. Hamm, who previously worked with Fey on 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, was cast in March.

The new movie is a “cool and very special version” of the Mean Girls story, Rapp told PEOPLE at Cap'n Crunch's 60th Birthday Bash in April. “This is a very specific version of the musical that has a really specific place in a niche, culty theater way, that I think expands it to maybe people who aren't super into theater,” the 23-year-old actress explained.

Jon Hamm, Tina Fey, and John Slattery. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Hamm and Fey will next be seen in Maggie Moore(s), which opens on June 16. The small-town murder mystery also stars Hamm's Mad Men costar John Slattery, who spoke to PEOPLE on Monday about Hamm's strength as an actor.

"He's a great comedian," Slattery told PEOPLE. "Obviously, we've watched him in Mad Men. We all watched him fully inhabit this incredibly complicated character, extremely smart. He's charming and funny."

The good friends also worked together in 2022's Confess, Fletch — alongside Hamm's fiancée Anna Osceola! — where Hamm notably gave back 60 percent of his salary so that the film could be completed after the team majorly exceeded budget.

Slattery told PEOPLE on Monday he "hit it off early" with Hamm on "day one" of Mad Men. "We worked well together and we became friends, and that friendship grew and now it's, what 15 years later or something, 10 years later — our partners are friends ... he knows my kids and we spend time together in various places."



Mean Girls: The Musical will be released on Paramount+.

