Jon Hamm Teases Role in ‘Very Funny’ ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ Movie: ‘I Was Happy to Be Asked’

The actor promises the Paramount+ musical is 'exactly' what fans want

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 01:32PM EDT
Jon Hamm attends the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023
Jon Hamm. Photo:

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jon Hamm was “happy to be asked” to play a role alongside Tina Fey in the “really funny” Mean Girls: The Musical movie.

The Mad Men star, 52, plays Coach Carr in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical — which itself is a take on the 2004 comedy. And while at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere for his new film Maggie Moore(s) on Monday, he opened up about stepping into the role originated on screen by Dwayne Hill.

Asked if he was going to sing in the movie, Hamm played coy but assured fans the film was “very funny.”

"Maybe a little bit, but I won't tease much of it," Hamm told Entertainment Tonight. "Tina will come off the top rope and drop an elbow on my head, but it's very good. The script's really funny. For those people that really enjoyed the musical, obviously, it's giving them exactly what they want, so I was happy to be asked."

Mean Girls - 2004
Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams in 'Mean Girls'.

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Mean Girls: The Musical is also written by Fey, 53, like the 2004 movie. She will reprise her film role as teacher Ms. Norbury. Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Auli’i Cravhalo, Bebe Wood, Jaquel Spivey, and Avantika Vandanapu lead the main cast

Fey and directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne also cast Jenna Fisher as Cady’s mother and Busy Philipps as Regina’s mother. Tim Meadows returned as Principal Duvall. Hamm, who previously worked with Fey on 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, was cast in March.

The new movie is a “cool and very special version” of the Mean Girls story, Rapp told PEOPLE at Cap'n Crunch's 60th Birthday Bash in April. “This is a very specific version of the musical that has a really specific place in a niche, culty theater way, that I think expands it to maybe people who aren't super into theater,” the 23-year-old actress explained.

Jon Hamm, Tina Fey and John Slattery attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Jon Hamm, Tina Fey, and John Slattery.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Hamm and Fey will next be seen in Maggie Moore(s), which opens on June 16. The small-town murder mystery also stars Hamm's Mad Men costar John Slattery, who spoke to PEOPLE on Monday about Hamm's strength as an actor.

"He's a great comedian," Slattery told PEOPLE. "Obviously, we've watched him in Mad Men. We all watched him fully inhabit this incredibly complicated character, extremely smart. He's charming and funny."

The good friends also worked together in 2022's Confess, Fletch — alongside Hamm's fiancée Anna Osceola! — where Hamm notably gave back 60 percent of his salary so that the film could be completed after the team majorly exceeded budget.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Slattery told PEOPLE on Monday he "hit it off early" with Hamm on "day one" of Mad Men. "We worked well together and we became friends, and that friendship grew and now it's, what 15 years later or something, 10 years later — our partners are friends ... he knows my kids and we spend time together in various places."

Mean Girls: The Musical will be released on Paramount+.

Related Articles
John Slattery and Jon Hamm attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios
John Slattery Praises 'Great Guy' Jon Hamm and Fiancée Anna Osceola: 'They're Lovely' (Exclusive)
Jonathan Bennett attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards hosted by Ketel One Family Made Vodka
Jonathan Bennett Teases His Involvement in 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: 'There's Some Talks' (Exclusive) 
Reneé Rapp Says She's ‘Obsessed’ with Rachel McAdams — Whose Mean Girls Role She Plays in Musical Movie
Reneé Rapp Says She's 'Obsessed' with Rachel McAdams — Whose' Mean Girls' Role She Plays in Musical Movie
Renee Rapp in mean girls on broadway. Photo by Mary Ellen Matthews; MEAN GIRLS, from left: Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, 2004. ©Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection
Everything to Know About the 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie
MEAN GIRLS, Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams Says She'd Return for 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: 'We'll See How It All Shakes Out'
"Mean Girls", directed by Mark Waters. Seen here from left, Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron and Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith.
'Mean Girls' Source Author Slams Tina Fey, Threatens Legal Action Against Paramount for Compensation
Tim Meadows, Tina Fey Mean Girls
Tina Fey Says She and Tim Meadows Will Both Reprise Their 'Mean Girls' Roles in Movie Musical
Busy Philipps to Star in Mean Girls Movie Musical as Regina George's Mom
'Mean Girls' Movie Musical Adds Busy Philipps as Regina George's Mom
Ryan Gosling now and in the Notebook
Ryan Gosling Says 'The Notebook' Director Cast Him Because He Had 'No Natural Leading Man Qualities'
Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Renee Rapp, Jaquel Spivey
'Mean Girls The Musical' Movie Reveals Cast, Including Angourie Rice and 'Moana' Star Auli'i Cravalho
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
Kevin Costner Teases His New Western 'Horizon': 'Haven't Felt This Way' Since 'Dances with Wolves'
Actor Kevin Costner attends the afterparty following The Highwayman premiere during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at Banger's on March 10, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Kevin Costner's Next Movie: Everything to Know About 'Horizon: An American Saga'
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Jon Hamm's Fiancée? All About Anna Osceola
THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Are Engaged After Two Years of Dating
Jon Hamm and John Slattery Have Mad Men Reunion in Trailer for ‘Confess, Fletch’
Jon Hamm Tries to Solve a Murder in 'Confess, Fletch' Trailer — with 'Mad Men' Costar John Slattery
The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Cruella
A Guide to All of Disney's Live-Action Remakes