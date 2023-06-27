Jon Hamm Says He Married New Wife Anna Osceola for 'Stability and Comfort'

'It’s exciting because it’s all potential, it’s all possibility, and it’s all positive,' Jon Hamm said on the 'Table for Two' podcast

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 27, 2023 03:52PM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Photo:

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jon Hamm is opening up about his feelings leading up to his wedding to now-wife Anna Osceola.

As Hamm, 52, appeared on Tuesday's episode of iHeartRadio's Table for Two podcast with host Bruce Bozzi, the actor referred to his marriage to Osceola, 35, as "the exciting part of life and it's a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase [of life]."

"Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, than ‘it's my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you," he said during the podcast appearance.

PEOPLE confirmed on Sunday that Hamm and Osceola — who costarred together Confess, Fletch and first met on the set of Mad Men's series finale — tied the knot last Saturday at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, the same place where the show's finale episode was filmed.

“It’s exciting, it’s exciting because it’s all potential, it’s all possibility, and it’s all positive," Hamm said on the podcast episode, which was recorded in the days leading up to his wedding.

Jon Hamm Wedding

BACKGRID

"I suppose there’s two ways to look at anything like that, which is like ‘oh, what if it’s terrible, but the other way is like ‘this is meant to be something wonderful.’ So you lean into that aspect of it, which I have been," he continued during the interview. "It’s the reason why I really wanted to do it and really leaned into it and [marriage] is the thing that leads to the next thing of life and that's what I hope – and it's the journey and it's exciting."

While Hamm noted that "all of the minutiae of planning [a wedding] and dealing with it can be mind-numbing," he said he felt "a sort of calm [that] settled over me" in the days leading up to the ceremony as he began to reflect on what the ceremony would signify for his life.

"At the end of the day, the important thing is… I’m gonna look out and I'm gonna see this whole group of people – and it's not a very big group of people. It's well, under 100 people – but a group of people that are all there because they're supporting me and Anna," he said during the podcast. "And that’s great. I think the last time that happened to me was high school graduation."

Jon Hamm Wedding

BACKGRID

Hamm and Osceola's wedding was attended by celebrity guests including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey, as TMZ reported.

PEOPLE confirmed in February that the couple got engaged after two years of dating; the couple made their red carpet debut an Oscars afterparty in March 2022 after they were first romantically linked in 2020.

Before dating Osceola, Hamm was in a long-term relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt. The couple split in 2015 after 18 years together.

