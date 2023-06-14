Jon Hamm and John Slattery Channel 2 More 'Mad Men' — 'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy

Jon Hamm and John Slattery have officially entered the #Scandoval canon.

The Mad Men costars and longtime friends joined host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, where they reenacted the explosive fight between Vanderpump Rules cast members Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy during the show’s reunion in May.

“If you’re feeling some Vanderpump Rules withdrawal since the reunion ended last week, tonight's guests are here to help,” said Cohen, 54. “These two esteemed actors have agreed to take on the roles of a lifetime: DJ James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval.”

Hamm, 52, took on the role of the 31 British musician (accent included!) while Slattery, 60, did his best impression of the 40-year-old Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner.

As a self-proclaimed “Vanderpumper,” Hamm showed off his familiarity with Kennedy’s mannerisms and clearly delighted in hurling insults at Slattery-as-Sandoval.

Hamm's Maggie Moore(s) costar was notably less acquainted with the show, asking at one point: “Am I supposed to have an English accent?”

Cohen was giddy with laughter as Hamm called Slattery everything from “a worm with a mustache” to a “poo poo head.” Afterward The Daddy Diaries author called the performance “unbelievable.”

The send-up even caught the attention of Kennedy himself, who called Hamm a “LEGEND” on Instagram and called the reenactment “crazy” on his Instagram Story.

