Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Are Married! Couple Weds During A-List Celebration in Big Sur

The 'Mad Men' costars got engaged in February after two years of dating

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 02:25PM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
Photo:

Theo Wargo/Getty

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are married, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Mad Men and Confess, Fletch costars tied the knot on Saturday, according to TMZ.

The couple wed at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur — the same place where the Mad Men finale filmed — where they were joined by various celebrity pals, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey, the outlet reported.

TMZ said the couple's walkup song was the theme to the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice.

Representatives for both Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35, did not comment to PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
ABC via Getty

PEOPLE confirmed in February that the couple got engaged after two years of dating.

They first reportedly met on the set of the AMC series Mad Men in 2015, before being spotted together on several occasions and romantically linked in 2020.

After stepping out together several times since then, the pair made their red carpet debut in March 2022 at an Oscars afterparty. The two attended several other events together in the following months, including a screening for their movie Confess, Fletch in September.

Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola pose at the opening night of the new Sarah Silverman Musical "Bedwetter" at The Atlantic Theater Company Theater on May 23, 2022 in New York City
Bruce Glikas/Getty

Hamm opened up about his relationship with Osceola in a September 2022 interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, revealing that he could see himself being married someday.

"This is all part of what I'm saying. This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable. I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable," he said, later adding that he's been able to sit down to start "really thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."

"It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and for one of a better word, it's what I'm working for. What else is there other than that?" he added before confirming that he is "very much so" in love.

"You really have to lean on each other," Hamm, who stars in the new movie Maggie Moore(s), told PEOPLE this month of being in a relationship with another actor. 

“It's a bumpy road towards relationships, but we do get better at it, I suppose. I mean, I feel like I've figured out some things over the course of my half a century on the planet. So I'm in a pretty good place now," he added.

Related Articles
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Jon Hamm on Life with Fiancée Anna Osceola: ‘You Really Have to Lean on One Another’ (Exclusive)
John Slattery and Jon Hamm attend the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios
John Slattery Praises 'Great Guy' Jon Hamm and Fiancée Anna Osceola: 'They're Lovely' (Exclusive)
THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Are Engaged After Two Years of Dating
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Jon Hamm's Fiancée? All About Anna Osceola
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (13038670cl) Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Tyler Posey Engaged to Best Friend Phem
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Jon Hamm attends the "Maggie Moore(s)" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023
Jon Hamm Teases Role in ‘Very Funny’ ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ Movie: ‘I Was Happy to Be Asked’
John Hamm, Ben Affleck
Jon Hamm Says He Almost Played Ben Affleck Role in ‘Gone Girl’ but Had ‘Mad Men’ Scheduling Conflict
Naomi Watts Wedding
Naomi Watts' Friends Are 'Excited' For Her After Marrying Billy Crudup Says Source: 'She Fell in Love Quickly'
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts at the premiere of "Hello Tomorrow" held at The Whitby Hotel on February 15, 2023 in New York City.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Married? Actress Spotted with a White Dress, Bouquet and Ring
roberto sanchez wedding credit James Pratt
'2 Fast 2 Furious' Star Roberto Sanchez Marries Lenee Adkins in Intimate Courthouse Wedding — See the Photos (Exclusive)
Jojo Fletcher
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Their Favorite Wedding Memory and New Divorce Reality Show (Exclusive)
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup pose during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Husband Billy Crudup 'Have the Most Amazing Chemistry' Says Source: 'He Makes Her Laugh'
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Jokes About Giving 'Credit' to Andy Cohen After Her Surprise Wedding to Billy Crudup
John Hamm and Anna Osceola arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones; John Hamm and Anna Osceola arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Jon Hamm's Fiancée Anna Osceola Debuts Her Engagement Ring — and So Does 'Mad Men' Costar Christina Hendricks
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married in Detroit — with Sister Hailie Jade as Her Bridesmaid!