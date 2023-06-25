Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Are Married! Couple Weds During A-List Celebration in Big Sur

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are married, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Mad Men and Confess, Fletch costars tied the knot on Saturday, according to TMZ.

The couple wed at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur — the same place where the Mad Men finale filmed — where they were joined by various celebrity pals, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey, the outlet reported.

TMZ said the couple's walkup song was the theme to the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice.

Representatives for both Hamm, 52, and Osceola, 35, did not comment to PEOPLE.

ABC via Getty

PEOPLE confirmed in February that the couple got engaged after two years of dating.

They first reportedly met on the set of the AMC series Mad Men in 2015, before being spotted together on several occasions and romantically linked in 2020.

After stepping out together several times since then, the pair made their red carpet debut in March 2022 at an Oscars afterparty. The two attended several other events together in the following months, including a screening for their movie Confess, Fletch in September.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Hamm opened up about his relationship with Osceola in a September 2022 interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, revealing that he could see himself being married someday.

"This is all part of what I'm saying. This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable. I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable," he said, later adding that he's been able to sit down to start "really thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."

"It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and for one of a better word, it's what I'm working for. What else is there other than that?" he added before confirming that he is "very much so" in love.

"You really have to lean on each other," Hamm, who stars in the new movie Maggie Moore(s), told PEOPLE this month of being in a relationship with another actor.

“It's a bumpy road towards relationships, but we do get better at it, I suppose. I mean, I feel like I've figured out some things over the course of my half a century on the planet. So I'm in a pretty good place now," he added.

