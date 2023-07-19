Jon Gosselin Says He Has 'No Answers' as to Why His Kids Don't Talk to Him: 'It's the Worst'

Jon Gosselin is candidly addressing his relationship with all of his children.

In Vice TV's latest episode of Dark Side of the 2000s, titled "Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus," Jon opened up about being estranged from most of his children with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. He currently only speaks to two of his 19-year-old sextuplets, Collin and Hannah, both of whom appeared in the episode released on Tuesday.

"I have no access to the kids I'm estranged from," Jon, 46, admitted. "I have no idea why they stopped coming. I have no answers. Like, none. It's the worst."

"I'd rather it be like, 'You're an asshole,' or, you know, 'I hate you, and you did this to mom,' or something," he continued. "I have nothing. It's like I have no closure."

Collin — who, aside from Hannah, hasn't been in contact with his siblings in several years — said he believed his mom "kind of drove a barrier" between all the Gosselin kids.

"I don't know who my mom was before TV but I think she was a different person," he said. "I think she has a good heart and she has good intentions, but TV and fame and money changes people."

In terms of his hopes for a future reconciliation with his six siblings, Collin said: "I really, really hope one day that we can all reconnect and put the show behind us and just be siblings again, you know, and take back that time we didn't have."

As for Hannah, she is currently in the process of trying to "fix" her relationship with Kate, 48, and attempting to at least "talk to each other more."

A rep for Kate did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jon and Kate — who also share 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara as well as fellow sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel — finalized their divorce in 2009. In the years since their separation, the former couple's relationship has proved to be quite contentious, particularly when it comes to their eight children.

Oftentimes, the now-exes — and their children — have slammed one another in the press.

Mady previously spoke to PEOPLE about her and most of her siblings being estranged from Jon, suggesting that he "doesn't even know us."

"He makes it seem like we're being kept from him, which is insane," Mady shared in 2016. "He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don't want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen."

Dark Side of the 2000s airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Vice TV.

