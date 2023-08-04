Jon Gosselin's Ex Colleen Conrad Defends His 'Kind' Son Collin Against 'Derogatory Statements' and Allegations

Jon Gosselin’s ex Colleen Conrad is coming to the defense of his son, Collin Gosselin, amid the public back and forth about his alleged behavioral issues.

On Friday, Conrad — who dated Jon for seven years — opened up on Instagram about why she "felt compelled to defend" Collin after seeing the recent “derogatory statements” made by Jon's ex-wife Kate and daughter Mady, 22.

“These statements were made by family members who have been estranged from his life since he was 12,” she wrote alongside a collage of photos of her and the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum. “Collin is not only someone I love dearly but has also been a significant figure in my family’s life. He is currently at boot camp for the Marines and he's unable to defend himself.”

Conrad claimed that Collin lived with her for nearly two years “until he turned 18” following her 2021 split from Jon.

“He thrived and was always kind and respectful [and] he never talked back to me,” she wrote. “He was never violent and is far from being considered dangerous. He is there for me when I need him, even bringing me white roses every time he visits.”

“I could tag a multitude of people who have spent time with Collin, and they would all attest to what an amazing person he is,” she continued. “He has overcome more challenges than any one person should ever have to endure.”

“Despite being institutionalized for 3 years alone with only 3 visits from his mother and not receiving proper education, he achieved a 4.0 GPA and won the highest GPA award at his ROTC banquet. I'm so incredibly proud of his accomplishments.”

Conrad went on to note how Collin “never gave up” on his dream of joining the Marines despite it seeming “impossible given his background.”

“He went off all medication two years ago and continued to thrive in school and working jobs,” she shared. “He sought private psychiatric evaluations as an adult that disproved all the previous diagnoses. It was his determination that led him to the Marines, where he's now fulfilling his dream. He wouldn't be there if he hadn't proved those diagnoses wrong.”

She concluded the message with an update on how Collin is doing while he's in training for the Marines.

“I have received letters from Collin during his time in boot camp, and he admits that it is challenging, but he is happy and proud to be there,” she wrote. “He is a testament to strength and courage, and I am honored to have him in my life.”

She continued: “Collin will always be part of my family, and I'll support him, no matter what comes our way. That's what family does. The truth about Collin's character deserves praise, not unfounded accusations from those estranged from his life.”

PEOPLE has reached out to Kate for comment. Meanwhile, Jon's rep tells PEOPLE, "Jon is very pleased to see that Colleen has finally come out to support his son Collin to the public. Jon and Colleen have remained friends and he will always be appreciative of Colleen’s participation in coparenting Collin."

A source also tells PEOPLE that Jon and Conrad "coparented before Collin turned 18. He went back-and-forth like with any divorced parents."

Conrad met Jon while growing up in Pennsylvania, but their relationship didn't begin until 2014. In 2020, things got rocky for the pair as Jon was hospitalized for 11 days while battling COVID-19 and subsequently didn't work for 47 days, while Conrad was diagnosed with breast cancer. The health issues ultimately put a strain on their relationship, and Jon confirmed they had called it quits by August 2021.

"It's hard, it was a big decision. We have been together for seven years which is a long time, so it's very upsetting," he said at the time. "We had some struggles and we tried to push through them as best we could, but it didn't really work out the way we thought it would."



Conrad’s support for Collin comes just two weeks after his sister Mady and mom Kate both spoke out about his alleged behavioral issues. In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Kate said, "My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs." (Read her statement in full here.)

Jon and Collin both have acknowledged in the past that Collin was hospitalized at age 12. In their episode of Vice TV's Dark Side of the 2000s, Jon said he spent $1 million to get Collin out of treatment. He also previously told the Daily Mail in 2019 that Collin had no known diagnosed medical condition at that time other than common ADHD.

Kate told PEOPLE in 2016 that Collin had "special needs." In response, he told Entertainment Tonight last year: "It's unfortunate that that's how my mom, you know, phrased me as a person. You know, I don't see those things and I don't think anybody else sees those things, but if that's how she sees me then, you know, that's her point of view."

Jon, meanwhile, claimed in the Vice TV program that a doctor said there's "no diagnosis yet" and that they're "gonna figure that out.”

Collin, who graduated high school earlier this year and shared his plans to enlist in the Marines, also said on the Vice TV series that family members have cut him off and claimed that his mom had been abusive. Both Jon and Collin have denied that the 19-year-old engaged in violent conduct at any time.

