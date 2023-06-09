Jon Gosselin Admits He Had 8 of His Kids' Graduations This Year – But 'I Only Attended One' (Exclusive)

As the former TLC star opens up about potentially repairing his "estranged" relationship with his kids, he confesses to PEOPLE: "I can't put all my eggs in one basket like I used to and then be upset about it"

Published on June 9, 2023 12:49PM EDT
Jon Gosselin
Jon Gosselin says he attended some of his eight kids’ graduations — but not all. 

While attending Kickz for Kidsa charity tour created by billionaire philanthropist Patrick Carroll, Gosselin opened up to PEOPLE about what his kids are up to now and how he feels about his estrangement from six of his children.

"I had eight graduations this year," the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 46, tells PEOPLE. “I only attended one. The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah [Gosselin] and Collin [Gosselin]. So I've been pretty much estranged from Mady [Gosselin] and Cara [Gosselin] for nine years.”

Jon Gosselin, Kate Gosselin
Twin sisters Mady and Cara, 22, just graduated from college. The other kids — Jon and ex-wife Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets — graduated from high school. 

Jon says four of the kids — Aaden, Leah, Joel and Alexis Gosselin, all 19 – live with their mom. However, he's still actively involved in Hannah and Collin’s lives.

Speaking about his estrangement from the other children, Jon says, “At first it was very difficult, but now it's, you know, you hope for the best, but you don't dwell on it, you know what I mean?”

He adds, “Maybe we'll develop a relationship in the future, but yeah. I can't put all my eggs in one basket like I used to and then be upset about it.”

Jon’s personal life includes his career as a DJ, and one former, public long term relationship. He dated Colleen Conrad for seven years before they called it quits in 2021. As for his relationship with ex-wife Kate, Jon says: “I haven’t talked to Kate in years.”

According to Jon, he and Kate did attend the same high school graduation for their kids, though they didn’t cross paths.

“Hannah invited Kate and… we saw each other, but there was a whole football field between us,” Jon says. “I talked to Hannah and Collin before graduation to make sure that it was gonna be cordial."

Jon’s attendance at the New York City event supported the gifting of sneakers to the Madison Garden Boys & Girls Club in New York in Carrol’s quest to gift $1 million worth of sneakers to kids around America. 

