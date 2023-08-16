JoJo Siwa Reveals She's Wanted to Be a Mom Since She Was 12: 'I Cannot Wait to Have Babies'

The dancer and YouTuber revealed her biggest life goals on a podcast Monday

By Jill Lupupa
Updated on August 16, 2023 01:30PM EDT
JoJo Siwa attends The Hollywood Museum's 10th Annual "Real To Reel: Portrayals And Perceptions Of LGBTQ+s In Hollywood" Exhibit at The Hollywood Museum on June 08, 2023
Photo:

Jerod Harris/Getty

JoJo Siwa is showing her maternal side!

In episode six of The Best Podcast Ever, released Monday, Siwa, 20, opened up about her life goals to hosts Raven-Symoné, 37, and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

“My dream, dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance," the Dance Moms alum said. " When I do that, then I'll retire and have babies."

“On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies," she continued. "I want to have so many!"

“I can't wait!" she added. "I feel like I'll have kids pretty early — but obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process.”

JoJo Siwa attends the 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
JoJo Siwa attends the 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty 

The “Boomerang” singer came out as LGBTQ on Instagram Live back in January 2021, and told PEOPLE in April 2021, “I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out [...] I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

“Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human," she added.

Jojo Siwa and XOMGPOP arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022
Jojo Siwa and XOMGPOP at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

On the podcast released this week, Pearman-Maday asked Siwa if she would want to be the one to carry her babies, rather than adopt or have a baby via surrogate, and Siwa confirmed, “I do.”

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

This comes after Symoné and Pearman-Maday joined Siwa as she got her first tattoo.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge showed off her new ink — marked “1031” — located behind her ear, on her Instagram Story at the start of the month.

Related Articles
TI daughter beyonce concert
T.I.'s Wife Tiny Shares Cute Photo of 7-Year-Old Daughter as She Gets 'Beyoncé Ready' for Concert
guerdy cancer battle with kids
'RHOM' 's Guerdy Abraira Smiles in Sweet Photos with Her Two Sons amid Cancer Treatment: 'My Loves'
Kaley Cuoco Spends Family Day With Mom, Tom Pelphrey and 'Mini Me' Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video of Daughter Matilda Wearing Shoes for First Time
Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian instagram 08 15 23
Pregnant Serena Williams and Husband Alexis Ohanian Have 'Date Night' Ahead of Welcoming Second Baby
Tia Blanco Shares Sweet Video of Her and Brody Jenner's Newborn Girl
Brody Jenner's Fiancée Tia Blanco Shares Sweet Videos of 18-Day-Old Baby Girl: ‘So in Love’
Martha Stewart Shares Video of 12-Year-Old Granddaughter Jude Leading Yoga Class Like a Pro
Martha Stewart Shares Video of 12-Year-Old Granddaughter Jude Leading Yoga Class Like a Pro
Ciara looks stunning in her Brown long-sleeve midi dress as she grabs brunch at Sadelle's in NYC
Pregnant Ciara Glows as She Goes for a Stroll in New York City After Sharing News of Baby No. 4
Jenna Bush Hager Photographed by Brian Doben on 7/31/23 in Greenwich Village, NYC
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Was 'Embarrassed' She Read Camp Letter on TV: 'Why Would You Do That?' (Exclusive)
Dorit Kemsley Shares Video of Son Jagger, 9, Getting Stitches on His Head Out After Baseball Bat Accident
Dorit Kemsley Shares Video of Son, 9, Getting Stitches Removed from Head After Baseball Bat Accident
Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie, Instagram
Jamie Lynn Spears Jokes Daughter Maddie Was Not Impressed with Mom's 'Stupid' Post from Her Softball Game
'Daddy' Nick Cannon Surprises Alyssa Scott, Halo with 'Sweetest Bouquet: 'Love From My Love'
Nick Cannon Surprises Alyssa Scott and Baby Daughter Halo with 'Sweetest' Bouquet: 'Thank You Daddy'
Kim Zolciack-Biermann Celebrates Son Kash's 11th Birthday by Waking Him Up with Birthday Song
Kim Zolciack-Biermann Celebrates Son Kash's 11th Birthday by Waking Him Up with Celebratory Song
Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: CiCi Mama
Pregnant Ciara Bares Her Baby Bump in Crop Top and Baggy Low-Rise Jeans: 'CiCi Mama'
Katie Stevens Opens Up About Living with Postpartum Depression After June Birth of Daughter Rome
'The Bold Type' Star Katie Stevens Talks Living with Postpartum Depression After Daughter's Birth
Erin and Ben Napier Share Hacks for Traveling with Kids https://www.instagram.com/p/CvxpZZ9OZeR/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=36277555-a9dc-4378-9c59-d4c312fb346a
Erin and Ben Napier 'Shoutout' Their Hacks for Traveling with Kids While on a Plane
Halle Berry's Barbie birthday outing
Halle Berry Celebrates Birthday With ‘Not So Mini Anymore’ Daughter Nahla