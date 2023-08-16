JoJo Siwa Reveals She's Wanted to Be a Mom Since She Was 12: 'I Cannot Wait to Have Babies'

JoJo Siwa is showing her maternal side!

In episode six of The Best Podcast Ever, released Monday, Siwa, 20, opened up about her life goals to hosts Raven-Symoné, 37, and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

“My dream, dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance," the Dance Moms alum said. " When I do that, then I'll retire and have babies."

“On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies," she continued. "I want to have so many!"

“I can't wait!" she added. "I feel like I'll have kids pretty early — but obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process.”



JoJo Siwa attends the 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The “Boomerang” singer came out as LGBTQ on Instagram Live back in January 2021, and told PEOPLE in April 2021, “I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out [...] I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

“Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human," she added.



Jojo Siwa and XOMGPOP at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show. Steve Granitz/WireImage

On the podcast released this week, Pearman-Maday asked Siwa if she would want to be the one to carry her babies, rather than adopt or have a baby via surrogate, and Siwa confirmed, “I do.”

This comes after Symoné and Pearman-Maday joined Siwa as she got her first tattoo.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge showed off her new ink — marked “1031” — located behind her ear, on her Instagram Story at the start of the month.