JoJo Siwa Reflects on the Evolution of the Heart and Star Eye Makeup She Started Years Ago

The star and heart shaped like an infinity sign represent pride in authenticity and individuality

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023 04:28 PM
JoJo Siwa face make up
JoJo Siwa. Photo:

Instagram/itsjojosiwa; Gary Miller/Getty

JoJo Siwa's face says it all!

Ever since she created her colorful heart-and-star makeup look (which usually sits one side of her face), the former Dance Moms star has been brushing up her skills to perfect what is now her signature.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old television personality turned social media influencer looked back on the origins of her creation. 

The first selfie shared to her Instagram story Thursday, taken four years ago, shows Siwa’s first attempt at the design – a neon yellow and orange heart twisted into an infinity sign, framing a glittery pink star motif.

“This is how it started…” she captioned the photo, later saying into the camera, "That first heart and star eye ... is so bad!"

The next picture reflects on the artistic practice Siwa has applied to her face art. The gemstone stickers, star stamps and extra glitter added to the shimmering graphic make it clear that Siwa has been putting in the work. 

JoJo Siwa face make up

Instagram/itsjojosiwa

In 2019, Siwa shared the meaning behind the chosen shapes

“The Heart represents loving everyone. The Star represents being different (no 2 stars are the same), and the Infinity Sign represents being you forever!” she wrote. 

One year later she uploaded another post dedicated to the special symbol, noting that she had done more than 100 different iterations of it by that time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last summer, Siwa dipped into her makeup palettes to transform into – a minion

Putting her crafty handiwork to the test, Siwa imitated the animated creatures famous in the Despicable Me franchise – from their yellow facades right down to their wire-rimmed frames – all with iridescent jewels. 

So blinged-out it was, it caught the eye of Kerry Washington, who joked in Siwa’s Instagram comments that the sparkly creation would be her inspiration for her red carpet glam. 

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge for Wellness Wednesday
Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge on ‘Wellness Wednesday’
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 01, 2023
Hailee Steinfeld Channels Her 'Spider-Man' Character at Movie Premiere in London
Debi Mazar
Debi Mazar Shares the 'Secret Weapon' to Evening Out Her Skin Tone
Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall during HBO's "Sex and The City" Fifth Season Premiere - After-Party at American Museum of Natural History Theater in New York City, New York, United States.
'Sex and the City' Costume Designer Patricia Field Dressed Kim Cattrall for 'And Just Like That...' Cameo
Gisele Bundchen new Louis Vuitton ad
Gisele Bündchen Strips Down to a Cheeky One-Piece in New Louis Vuitton Campaign
Angelina Jolie attends the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021
Angelina Jolie Asks Fans to Apply to Work for Her New Fashion House: ‘Be Bold’
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Vows to 'Focus on Work' in Her Late 20s as She Reflects on Her Makeup and Beauty Beginnings
Greta Lee and Margot Robbie NY Premiere of 'Past Lives'
Margot Robbie Pairs Chic Business Suit with Black Bralette for 'Past Lives' Premiere in N.Y.C.
Mel B Shows her Body Confidence in Pour Moi Swimwear and Lingerie Campaign with Daughter Phoenix and Mum Andrea
Mel B Owns Her Confidence in Swimwear and Lingerie Campaign with Daughter Phoenix and Mom Andrea
Kendall Jenner outfit
Kendall Jenner (Almost) Dares to Bare in Skintight LBD with Strategically Placed Flowers
Tia Mowry Says Her Haircut 'feels like a release of old memories'
Tia Mowry Shows Off Her 'Bittersweet' Haircut: 'Exciting Start to a New Era'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)
Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Couldn't Even Dress Myself' Before Dolce & Gabbana Creative Directing Debut
Luann de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps Calls Age-Shaming Comments on Her Bikini Pictures 'Irritating'
Kendall Jenner Rocks a Ultra-Sheer Blue Dress and Bikini On Vacation
Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Blue Dress and Cheeky Bikini While on Vacation
Naomi Osaka Partners with Meta for Digital Apparel Line She Describes as 'Eclectic' and 'Unpredictable'
Naomi Osaka Partners with Meta for Digital Apparel Line She Describes as 'Eclectic,' 'Unpredictable'
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring Into Action Benefit, New York USA - 13 Mar 2023
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Eyebrow Maintenance During In-Home Treatment