JoJo Siwa Reflects on the Evolution of the Heart and Star Eye Makeup She Started Years Ago

JoJo Siwa's face says it all!

Ever since she created her colorful heart-and-star makeup look (which usually sits one side of her face), the former Dance Moms star has been brushing up her skills to perfect what is now her signature.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old television personality turned social media influencer looked back on the origins of her creation.

The first selfie shared to her Instagram story Thursday, taken four years ago, shows Siwa’s first attempt at the design – a neon yellow and orange heart twisted into an infinity sign, framing a glittery pink star motif.

“This is how it started…” she captioned the photo, later saying into the camera, "That first heart and star eye ... is so bad!"

The next picture reflects on the artistic practice Siwa has applied to her face art. The gemstone stickers, star stamps and extra glitter added to the shimmering graphic make it clear that Siwa has been putting in the work.

In 2019, Siwa shared the meaning behind the chosen shapes.

“The Heart represents loving everyone. The Star represents being different (no 2 stars are the same), and the Infinity Sign represents being you forever!” she wrote.

One year later she uploaded another post dedicated to the special symbol, noting that she had done more than 100 different iterations of it by that time.

Last summer, Siwa dipped into her makeup palettes to transform into – a minion!

Putting her crafty handiwork to the test, Siwa imitated the animated creatures famous in the Despicable Me franchise – from their yellow facades right down to their wire-rimmed frames – all with iridescent jewels.

So blinged-out it was, it caught the eye of Kerry Washington, who joked in Siwa’s Instagram comments that the sparkly creation would be her inspiration for her red carpet glam.