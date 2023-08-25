JoJo Siwa Praises Her 'Chosen Family' Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron: 'Such a Massive Part of My Life'

The 'Dance Moms' alum and two Bachelor Nation stars recently hung out after shooting the upcoming second season of 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

August 25, 2023
JoJo Siwa with Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron. Photo:

JoJo Siwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa has nothing but love for her "chosen family."

Following her recent reunion with her Special Forces: World's Toughest Test costars Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron, the 20-year-old Dance Moms alum raved about the close bond the trio have since formed.

"The band is back together!!😎," Siwa captioned her Instagram post on Thursday, which featured pics of the trio at a Zach Bryan concert with Viall's fiancé Natalie Joy as well as stills from their time on Special Forces.

"If someone told me a year ago that these 2 boys would become such a massive part of my life I would've never believed you," she continued. "Special Forces brought us together just a few months ago and mannnn am I grateful🤍 for these 2 AND for the rest of the chosen family gained from forces, a bond that will last for life!!🙏🏼💪🏼🇺🇸🇬🇧🤍."

In concluding her post, Siwa teased that there's "much more to come!"

The admiration was mutual, as Viall, 42, commented on Siwa's post: "Thanks for keeping us in line duty recruit ❤️."

"Love you jojo!" Cameron, 30, also wrote. "So grateful that we were brought together through special forces!”

Siwa, Viall and Cameron are among the stacked, star-studded lineup for the second season of Special Forces that also includes American Pie actress Tara Reid, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, Chrisley Knows Best alum Savannah Chrisley, Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo, Rob & Chyna alum Blac Chyna and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green.

Season 2 participants will "be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture," a press release stated. The challenges recruits will be subjected to include being submerged in a frozen lake, crossing over a ravine atop a snow-capped mountain peak and escaping out of a helicopter in icy waters.

“No votes, and no eliminations — just survival," the release added. 

In the season 2 trailer, Siwa noted how "as much hard times as there is here, there's also a lot of accomplishment."

"Damn, what I’d give to go to dinner with my family," she added through tears.

Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

