JoJo Siwa Got Her First Tattoo With Raven-Symoné & Wife Miranda Maday — See Photos

JoJo Siwa got her first tattoo and celebrated the special occasion with her friends Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Maday.

Siwa, 20, showed off her new ink on Instagram. The Dance Moms alum was all smiles as she journeyed to a tattoo parlor with some famous friends. Raven-Symoné, 37, and Maday were there for moral support and to document Siwa's trip.

Maday shared snaps of the day’s events on her Instagram Story, captioning one post, "bb's first tattoo.” The picture showed Siwa with a larger-than-life grin as a tattoo artist tended to the area behind the So You Think You Can Dance judge's ear.

JoJo Siwa shows off first tattoo on social media. Jojo Siwa/ Snapchat

After the ink was dry, Siwa hopped on Snapchat to explain the meaning of her “1031” marking.

"The official meaning [of] 1031 is how many days my first concert tour lasted, but then '03 is the year that I was born," she said. However, she refrained from sharing the meaning of the other numbers. "Three is a significant number, but I can't say why yet," she added.



Siwa was happy to share how Raven-Symoné and Maday got involved.

“Here’s the tea: Raven and Miranda have become two of my best friends, and they are going to get a tattoo today. I’m going with them to watch them and support them,” she explained in a portion of the Snapchat video before she arrived at the tattoo parlor.

“However, we all know I want to get 1031 behind my right ear. I’ve known it for a long time. Today might be my day. I don’t know. I might do it. I really might do it," Siwa continued. "Raven and Miranda are convinced that I’m going to do it. I am 99 percent convinced I want to do it. I’m just undecided on the font.”

Raven-Symoné, Miranda Maday and JoJo Siwa. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

It seems a little encouragement from her friends was all she needed to go through with the procedure. When it was Raven-Symoné’s time in the chair, Maday documented the moment, adding, “bb's too many to count tattoo" as The Cosby Show star held out her arm for some ink.

Maday also gave a glimpse of her new additions, two hearts, courtesy of tattoo artist Liq.

In June, Siwa was spotted with Raven-Symoné and Maday at The Hollywood Museum's 10th Annual Real To Reel: Portrayals And Perceptions Of LGBTQ+s In Hollywood exhibit in Hollywood. Siwa received the Future of Hollywood Award at the event.

In January, Siwa used social media to celebrate finally living life on her terms. "Two years ago today now looking back on everything…. I'm SO proud of 17-year-old JoJo," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing a shirt that read, "BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER."

Raven-Symoné, Miranda Maday and JoJo Siwa. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

"I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it, or queer because I think the keyword is cool,” Siwa told PEOPLE while discussing her sexual identity in April 2021. "I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been; my whole life is just like, my human is my human."

In a 2016 episode of Lexus L/Studio's It Got Better docu-series, Raven-Symoné also recalled when she came out. "I kind of pushed myself to open myself up to look for boys, before she went off to college," the former Disney star said. "I had support there beyond belief, and that was the first time I felt like I didn't have to have a beard. I didn't have to have a man standing beside me because I [was] in love with a girl. I felt lighter.”