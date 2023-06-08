JoJo Siwa Debuts Gorgeous Two-Toned Blonde and Brown Hairstyle: 'Obsessed'

"Doing something different today," the singer wrote about the new look from the salon

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
Published on June 8, 2023 02:09 PM
JoJo Siwa is “doing something different.”

On Wednesday, the “Boomerang” singer took to Instagram to show off a photo from her latest visit to the salon. 

In a selfie posted to her Instagram Story, Siwa sits in a salon chair with highlighting foils in her hair. The top of her hair is pulled up into a top ponytail with just the sides in foils. She’s rocking purple sweatpants and white sneakers, and is throwing a peace sign. 

“Doing something different today :)” she wrote on top of the photo. 

Siwa shared a video showing off her new hair in a different Instagram Story posted later in the day. In the clip, she ran her fingers through the new ‘do, revealing a stylish two-toned look, featuring both brunette and blonde locks. 

“Got some cool new hair I’m obsessed with:)” she wrote in the bottom corner of the video. 

Siwa isn’t one to shy away from hair changes. Late last year, she unveiled an edgy pink hairstyle at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles.

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer paired the bright hairstyle with a matching feathered jacket, bedazzled black skirt, sneakers and crystal eye jewelry.

Siwa posted a video of her hair transformation on TikTok the same day, as well possibly a new makeup trick. Fans pointed out that she used an eye shadow from Morphe 2 x Maddie Ziegler Changement 16 Pan Artistry Palette to turn her blonde tresses hot pink. Ziegler and her pal Siwa both starred together on Dance Moms.

Fans immediately praised the hair change, with one writing, "You look so magical I really love youuuu!!!!"

Another TikTok follower wrote, "Giving Pink and Lady Gaga vibes and I'm here for it."

Ever since cutting off her signature ponytail, Siwa has established herself as a hair chameleon.

In April, she debuted the short 'do on Instagram, simply captioning a gorgeous selfie, "HAPPPPPY."

"So I just got my hair cut yesterday," Siwa said in a video posted to her Instagram Story. "And I went for a down and curly moment. But today, I went for an up and back moment, and I don't know, the picture that I posted was from yesterday when it was down and kind of curled…"

Continued Siwa: "But let me know what y'all think. I think I might be into the up and back. I mean, it's gonna be different every day and I'm still learning how to do it. It's way different than long hair, it's crazy, but I'm obsessed!"

