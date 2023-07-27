JoJo Siwa Knew She'd 'Never' Be Able to 'Change' Candace Cameron Bure After 'Traditional Marriage' Comments

"I wish she was able to be a little more open, a little more accepting," Siwa shared, adding, "I'm OK with calling her out in the way that I did"

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 05:07PM EDT
Candace Cameron-Bure, JoJo Siwa
Candace Cameron-Bure, JoJo Siwa. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

JoJo Siwa has come to terms with the admiration she's lost for Cameron Candace Bure

A few months after getting embroiled in a public disagreement with the Full House star last year, the 20-year-old Dance Moms alum was ready to put the feud to bed — and then Bure, 47, made headlines with controversial comments about "traditional marriage."

Bure made the remarks while promoting her role as chief creative officer for the conservative-leaning Great American Family channel (GAC), telling The Wall Street Journal that the network planned to keep "traditional marriage" — i.e. between a man and a woman — "at the core" of its programming.

Siwa — who is pansexual — objected to the nature of Bure’s choice of words. 

“It was that she [wanted] to do a movie about that to put down [the] LGBTQIA [community] and that she was going to specifically make movies that had no representation of LGBTQIA,” she explained to Nick Viall, 42, on his Viall Files podcast.

“It’s fine if you are doing it because it’s just your movie’s storyline and it’s just it is what it is, like, not everything needs to be gay essentially," Siwa added. "But when you’re doing it out of spite to say that, ‘Too much is about LGBTQIA and you guys suck and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage and you’re not traditional,’ that got to me a little bit.”

JoJo Siwa at the Can't Cancel Pride event
Wes and Alex

In November 2022, shortly after stars began to speak out against Bure's remarks, she shared a statement to Instagram, claiming that she loved “fiercely and indiscriminately” and had no intentions of offending anyone with her comments. 

“I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God,” she wrote at the time. “Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us.”

Candice Cameron Bure visits Build Studio on November 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images); JoJo Siwa attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Steven Ferdman/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Shocked by Bure’s statement, Siwa released her own, calling Bure’s comments “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

“After reading [the article], it gave me a little sense of, ‘OK, you and her are never going to agree, you and her are never going to be friends [or] get along,” the Dance Moms alum said to Viall. “I’m never going to be able to change her, she’s not gonna be able to change me, we can both just live life.”

Siwa noted, “But I wish she was able to be a little more open, a little more accepting. I’m OK with calling her out in the way that I did.”

“[The LBGTQIA+ community are] my people, I gotta stand up for [them],” she continued, adding that Bure’s comments were “messed up” and implied that those in the LBGTQIA+ community could not also be “good, loving Christians.”

Related Articles
Love Is Blind. Jackie in Season 4 of Love Is Blind
'Love Is Blind' Alum Jackie Bonds Reveals She's Now a 'Playboy' Bunny
Drew Barrymore Says 'Maybe Berger Had It Right' with His Post-It Breakup on 'Sex and the City'
Why Drew Barrymore Thinks 'Berger Had It Right' with His Post-It Breakup on 'Sex and the City'
Tyler Childers Music Video
Colton Haynes and 'You' Star James Scully Star as Ill-Fated Lovers in Emotional New Tyler Childers Music Video
John Corbett And Just Like That... Season 2 - Episode 7
'And Just Like That...' Showrunner Told John Corbett He Had to Be 'Rock Hard' for Aidan's Return
Joy Behar on The View January of 2019
Joy Behar Says 'The View' Changed Its Chairs After Her Fall Last Year: 'My Tush Missed the Seat'
Shinjiro Atae arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Japanese Pop Star Shinjiro Atae Comes Out as Gay: 'I Finally Have the Courage'
Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show Season 3
'The Morning Show' Crew Is Looking for a 'Lifeline' in Season 3 Teaser: 'Let All the Secrets Come Out!'
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, Lala Kent
Lala Kent Gives Inside Scoop on 'Strangest Season' of 'Vanderpump Rules' Yet — and Teases a 'Twist'
odie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber
Jodie Sweetin Says the 'Full House' Cast Kids Are 'Definitely a Part of Each Other's Lives' (Exclusive)
Shannon Says Heather Is Trying 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
RHOC: Shannon Says Heather Is Trying to 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
And Just Like That... Season 2 Episode 7
'And Just Like That…’ Recap: Carrie Reunites with Aidan After 13 Years — but He Has Reservations
NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh
NeNe Leakes Confirms She and Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Are 'Taking a Break': 'It's Not Working at the Moment'
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann walk the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket line outside Warners Brothers HQ in New York City
Mariska Hargitay's Husband Peter Hermann Supports Her at SAG-AFTRA Strike as 'SVU' Star Has a Mini Reunion
Quinn of Canada poses during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait
Canada Midfielder Quinn Becomes First Out Transgender Athlete to Play in a FIFA World Cup
Ariana Grande Shares Loving Tribute for 'Victorious' Costar and Longtime BFF Liz Gillies' 30th Birthday
Ariana Grande Shares Loving Tribute for 'Victorious' Costar and Longtime BFF Liz Gillies' 30th Birthday