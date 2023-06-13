JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are looking back on their wedding day as they celebrate one year of marriage — and the premiere of their new divorce reality dating show!

The Bachelorette alum and her husband, who tied the knot on May 14, 2022 after meeting on the ABC show in 2016, are both in agreement that one of the best memories from their big day was enjoying pizza at the end of the night.

"After the wedding is over, everyone's gone except our wedding party and our parents, but we all ordered a ton of boxed pizza, and we're all sitting around by the fireplace, eating pizza, and just being together," Fletcher, 32, tells PEOPLE, adding, "That was really special."

Rodgers, 35, agrees.

"The excitement kind of dies down and you have your small group of friends and family around," he says of memorable moment at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. "You take a big sigh and eat some pizza. We're still dressed up. Kicking our feet up."

tbs

RELATED: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Say It's 'Weird' They Met on a Dating Show: 'It Blows Our Mind' (Exclusive)

The pair— who are co-hosting USA's The Big D, (June 14) which follows six divorced couples as they meet in Costa Rica for a second chance at love— filmed the series while they were still engaged.

"It's going to be spicy, as much drama as you would expect in any reality dating show," Rodgers says of the series. "But the big twist is, it's going to be six divorced couples that are all looking for new love, all looking for new relationships. The only problem is they're dating in front of their exes, so they bring them along for the ride."

Rodgers adds that some of the former couples "are looking to get back together," while "some need closure before they feel like they can jump back into the dating pool."

abc

Fletcher adds that there will be plenty "twists and turns" for the singles, noting "they never really know who's going to show up at the door and surprise them."

RELATED: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Help Divorcees Find Love on New Show — While Their Ex Is There

Though the couple guarantees plenty of entertainment for viewers, there will also be "soul-searching, clearing up past issues, and figuring out how they can move forward," says Fletcher of the reality cast.

"So many different layers to what you could expect in the show, from crazy drama, insane things that will bring you to tears."

As for co-hosting together, the couple says that they make a good team.

"From early on, we jumped straight into what would be pretty stressful things for couples to do together, and we hosted a couple shows together, but we honestly, somehow, work so well together, and this show, in particular on The Big D, it was really kind of fun to see how our perspectives were different," says Fletcher.

"For the most part, I would say we kind of agreed on everything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rodgers recalls having complicated feelings when he was on The Bachelorette.

"When I went on a date with JoJo and we were on a crazy boat, and I'm like, 'Wait a minute. Do I

really feel like this way for this girl? Or is this just a TV show?' and kind of grappling with that," he says.

RELATED: Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher's Wedding Photos

"So it was really fun for us to be on the other side of it, to be able to give that advice and be able to go, 'Hey, I understand those feelings and you questioning things, and here's what you need to focus on, and here's how to understand that this can really that this can really be something special despite cameras and your exes and this crazy fun experience that you're on.'"

Any time Fletcher and Rodgers experience "friction or an argument" in their own marriage, Rodgers says it doesn't affect their unwavering bond.

"There's still this security and stability that goes like, 'We're working through this. This is forever for us.' I think it just creates a stronger bond."

Fletcher adds of their marriage, "It's just wild. We always look back and we think, 'I cannot believe we met the way we did. I can't believe we've been together seven years. I can't believe we're sitting here.' — I think we're in a wonderful place."