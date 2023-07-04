JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time'

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are effortlessly in sync after one year of marriage.

After hosting a workout together on Sunday for CELSIUS Fitness Drinks at Bounce Beach Montauk in Montauk, New York, The Big D co-hosts spoke exclusively with PEOPLE on why their marriage works so well.

"I think one thing that we've always recognized and don't shy away from is you're always going to have to put in the work. You're always going to have to compromise. It's always going to be discovering and learning and compromising with your partner," Fletcher, 32, told PEOPLE.

The Saint Spritz co-founder, who also promoted her new beverage at the venue's daytime beach party later that day, first got engaged to Rodgers, 35, on The Bachelorette in 2016.

"We obviously took a long time before we got married," Fletcher added, noting she would have been married sooner to the sports commentator had there not been COVID delays. "We celebrated our six-year engagement anniversary on the Thursday before our wedding."

On their new USA network show, they help divorced couples find closure — or find their way back to each other. And all the while, the pair wound up learning a useful tip to help resolve conflict.

"In conflict or in a conversation, if you can't resolve — and you're realizing you can't resolve — take five [minutes]," Fletcher said. "It's the easiest thing you can recognize it — sometimes all you need is five minutes to just come back down and realize, 'Hey, what we're arguing about is so silly. We're on the same team here.'"

Added Rodgers, "When you’re not communicating right, it just escalates. You're missing each other, 'Wait, no, but you didn't hear this.'"

Thankfully, any disagreements between the Dallas-based couple have been few and far between.

"Overall, I think we were laughing the other day. We were like, 'You know what? Every couple has arguments, and tiffs, and stuff,' It was like, 'The ratio of how much time we spend together for the amount of arguments we have is really good,'" Rodgers shared. "We think, 'Oh, we fight every now and then, but we literally spend 24/7 together.'"

"We do everything together," added Fletcher, who noted that working out with Rodgers is a first for her. "That was one thing that we bonded over. And especially during COVID, we started doing a lot of workouts just together in our house, built out a little gym in our home. So, it's something we really enjoy."

As for the energy he brings to their work endeavors, like Saint Sprintz, Fletcher's new "Amalfi Coast in a can" beverage she co-founded with her sister-in-law, Mallory Patton, the former Bachelorette said: "Jordan is the best hype man of all time. We're very lucky that we've gotten to do a lot of things together as a couple."

The Big D airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

