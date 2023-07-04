JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time' (Exclusive)

'The Big D' co-hosts told PEOPLE that before getting married, they made sure to establish a strong foundation after first getting engaged on 'The Bachelorette' in 2016

By
Published on July 4, 2023 01:20PM EDT
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time'
Photo:

BFA

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are effortlessly in sync after one year of marriage.

After hosting a workout together on Sunday for CELSIUS Fitness Drinks at Bounce Beach Montauk in Montauk, New York, The Big D co-hosts spoke exclusively with PEOPLE on why their marriage works so well.

"I think one thing that we've always recognized and don't shy away from is you're always going to have to put in the work. You're always going to have to compromise. It's always going to be discovering and learning and compromising with your partner," Fletcher, 32, told PEOPLE.

The Saint Spritz co-founder, who also promoted her new beverage at the venue's daytime beach party later that day, first got engaged to Rodgers, 35, on The Bachelorette in 2016.

"We obviously took a long time before we got married," Fletcher added, noting she would have been married sooner to the sports commentator had there not been COVID delays. "We celebrated our six-year engagement anniversary on the Thursday before our wedding."

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time'

BFA

On their new USA network show, they help divorced couples find closure — or find their way back to each other. And all the while, the pair wound up learning a useful tip to help resolve conflict.

"In conflict or in a conversation, if you can't resolve — and you're realizing you can't resolve — take five [minutes]," Fletcher said. "It's the easiest thing you can recognize it — sometimes all you need is five minutes to just come back down and realize, 'Hey, what we're arguing about is so silly. We're on the same team here.'"

Added Rodgers, "When you’re not communicating right, it just escalates. You're missing each other, 'Wait, no, but you didn't hear this.'"

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
tbs

Thankfully, any disagreements between the Dallas-based couple have been few and far between.

"Overall, I think we were laughing the other day. We were like, 'You know what? Every couple has arguments, and tiffs, and stuff,' It was like, 'The ratio of how much time we spend together for the amount of arguments we have is really good,'" Rodgers shared. "We think, 'Oh, we fight every now and then, but we literally spend 24/7 together.'"

"We do everything together," added Fletcher, who noted that working out with Rodgers is a first for her. "That was one thing that we bonded over. And especially during COVID, we started doing a lot of workouts just together in our house, built out a little gym in our home. So, it's something we really enjoy."

As for the energy he brings to their work endeavors, like Saint Sprintz, Fletcher's new "Amalfi Coast in a can" beverage she co-founded with her sister-in-law, Mallory Patton, the former Bachelorette said: "Jordan is the best hype man of all time. We're very lucky that we've gotten to do a lot of things together as a couple."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Big D airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Related Articles
Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney attend the after the premiere of party for the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet"
It's Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Shut Down Split Rumors with Hilarious Tweets
Allison Dubois Reacts to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanskyâs Separation After Making Eerie Prediction About Their Marriage 13 Years Ago
Medium Allison DuBois Reacts to Her Eerie 'RHOBH' Prediction About Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky's Separation
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Open Up amid Separation About Their 'Most Challenging' Year of Marriage
Kyle Richards Claims Lisa Vanderpump Played Victim and Wasn't Hurt by 'Goodbye Kyle' Challenge
'RHOBH' Fans Point Out an Eerie Prediction from 13 Years Ago About Kyle Richards' Separation
Station 19 Stars Jay Hayden and Jaina Lee Ortiz Vacation in Italy Amid Dating Rumors
'Station 19' Stars Jay Hayden and Jaina Lee Ortiz Vacation in Italy amid Dating Rumors
Rachel Lindsay Charity Lawson BACHELORETTE
'Bachelorette' Star Charity Lawson Is 'Grateful' Rachel Lindsay Is 'in My Corner' (Exclusive)
Summer I turned pretty cast
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Guys Dish on Their First Celebrity Crushes — Including 'Amazing' Margot Robbie!
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Sticks to Her No-Pants Trend in an Oversized Blazer and Button-Down Shirt
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Says Being Proposed to Was 'Terrifying' but 'Exciting': I Said ‘Thank You!’
Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard Calls Her Return to the Spotlight 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial 'Unforgettable'
Madonna last pics before infection
Madonna Spotted Out in N.Y.C. One Day Before She Was Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection'
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick Would've Thought Husband Kevin Bacon Was 'So Freaking Hot' in High School (Exclusive)
Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are seen on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Love Is Blind' Couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Throwback
Amanda Seyfried speaks about wool vagina
Amanda Seyfried Says She Has a 'Wool Vagina' in Her Upstate New York Home
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen leaving Don Angie after having a dinner with Millie's parents Kelly and Robert in New York City.
Millie Bobby Brown Wears Animal Print on N.Y.C. Night Out with Jake Bongiovi — See the Photos!
Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Family Vacation Pics with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Family Vacation Photos from Italy with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk