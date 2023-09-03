JoJo Debuts Sassy New Marilyn Monroe-esque Blonde Look: 'Hard Launch'

The singer swapped out her long brunette locks for short and sassy blonde curls in new photos shared on Instagram Saturday

Updated on September 3, 2023
JoJo. Photo:

Jojo/Instagram

JoJo is taking hair inspiration from a style icon.

The singer, 32, swapped out her long brunette locks for short and sassy blonde curls reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe’s signature hairstyle in new photos shared on Instagram Saturday. She credited Alex Matthew Truong for her new color, as well as Florido Basallo for styling her hair for the photoshoot with Alfredo Flores.

Just like the late blonde bombshell, JoJo also sported a bold red lip and winged eyeliner courtesy of makeup artist Carlene K. To maintain her hair as the focal point of her post, she kept her wardrobe simple but stylish in a cropped white button and gray slacks.

Teasing the dramatic hair change, she wrote in the caption, “Hard Launch.”

The “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker debuted her new ‘do in public at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Inglewood on Saturday.

“Go, go ahead, it's your time, baby. It's your time, baby, get wild, baby - Burna voice,” JoJo captioned her Instagram post, referencing lyrics to Burna Boy’s latest track “Sittin’ On Top of the World.”

On both her Instagram Story and feed, JoJo posted footage of the “CUFF IT” singer performing onstage, along with selfies featuring herself and friends.

The “Leave (Get Out)” singer also showed off her concert attire, which was a yellow, green and blue watercolor long sleeve and a maxi denim skirt with a ripped trim. She accessorized with sparkly silver boots, a black furry handbag and large diamond earrings in the shape of a cross.

While most of her series featured images from the show, JoJo did include a behind-the-scenes snap from her photoshoot. In the photo, the R&B songstress could be seen lining her lips while holding up a makeup palette, as a hairstylist plays with her blonde curls.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

JoJo has not only been embracing change with her hair, but also in her career. She previously revealed to PEOPLE that she would be making her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

“I really wanted to step up to a challenge, and that's what I think Broadway is — it's the best of the best," JoJo told PEOPLE in April. "These costumes, honey, are insane. They're tailored within an inch of my life. I feel like Jessica Rabbit!"

While she has since finished the show’s 14-week run on Broadway, JoJo is keeping plenty busy with new music on the horizons and an upcoming memoir about her child stardom and record label drama.

"I can be Satine at night, write about my life so far during the day and take this period of time to put it all out there and keep moving," she said at the time.

