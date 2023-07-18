Johnny Manziel Recalls Feeling 'Empty Inside' During Tumultuous NFL Career in 'Untold' — See the Trailer

Johnny Manziel is opening up about how his once-promising NFL career was derailed by a series of scandals and personal struggles.

The FCF Zappers quarterback, 30, appears in an installment of the upcoming third volume of Netflix's sports docuseries Untold, which also features Jake Paul, Urban Meyer and steroid supplier Victor Conte. Manziel recounts what happened behind the scenes amid his rapid rise to fame.

After breaking out as an undersized freshman player at Texas A&M in 2012, Manziel — affectionately dubbed "Johnny Football " — famously fumbled his chance at pro football glory after the Cleveland Browns picked him up in the first round of the 2014 draft. Becoming rich and famous nearly overnight led him to very publicly lose his way. He soon became more well-known for his off-field exploits — including his hard-partying ways and several arrests.

"I thought I played better the harder I partied," he says in a trailer for the series exclusively shared to PEOPLE. "Nineteen-year-old kid, a hundred grand stuffed under your bed, it was awesome."

Despite winning the Heisman trophy in 2012 and 2013 and landing a major NFL contract, Manziel wasn't fulfilled. "When I got everything that I wanted, I think I was the most empty I ever felt inside," he admits in the trailer.

The new season of Untold also features YouTube star Paul, who details how he and brother Logan Paul parlayed their success as influencers into lucrative side businesses. But after a series of personal controversies — including a 2021 accusation of sexual assault — nearly ended his career, Paul got a second chance as a boxer. "This is the story of a kid who lost himself and boxing saved his life," he teases in the trailer.

Jake Paul (left) competes in the Cruiserweight Title fight in February. Francois Nel/Getty

Former NFL star Tim Tebow is featured in episodes about the University of Florida Gators football team, who climbed from underdogs to win two BCS National Championships under coach Urban Meyer but was plagued by unrelenting drama beyond the locker room. "This team has a chance to be so special, and we were so close to doing it," Tebow says in the trailer.

"Everything is win or lose, praise or embarrassment — everything," he later adds.

Tim Tebow plays with the Florida Gators in 2009. Jim Rinaldi/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty

A fourth installment focuses on Conte, the man behind one of the biggest doping scandals in sports history. The BALCO Laboratories founder, who served a four-month prison sentence for orchestrating an illegal steroids distribution scheme, ensnared top athletes including Barry Bonds, Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery.



New episodes of Untold stream on Netflix beginning Aug. 1.