Johnny Manziel Says He's 'Closing the Chapter' on Football: ‘I Have So Much Life Left to Live’ (Exclusive)

"My mindset is that football is a closed chapter for me and I want to do more in life," Manziel tells PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 02:35PM EDT
Image
Photo: David Richard/AP

Johnny Manziel is ready to put his controversial past behind him.

The 30-year-old former quarterback, whose tumultuous football career is the subject of Netflix's Untold: Johnny Football, says his life looks much different these days after closing "the chapter" on football.

"I think [the documentary] gives a little bit of insight into my mindset that football is a closed chapter for me and I want to do more in life," he tells PEOPLE.

"At 30 years old, I have so much life left to live, and my football chapter's closed, but let's find out what's going to be next and what I want to do moving forward to make myself happy and live a nice life."

Johnny Manziel is answers questions during a press conference at the Browns training facility on May 9, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. Manziel was selected in the first round with the 22nd pick.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The former Texas A&M star says he approaches his days with a slower pace, namely through quality time with his family and "lots of golf," although the sport isn't something he's considering pursuing professionally.

"I try my best to play as much golf as I physically can," says Manziel, who now resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, which he calls "the mecca of golf."

On a "normal day in the life," Manziel gets to the golf course by 11 a.m. and plays "as much as" he can before the sun sets. After golf, "I have dinner with my boys and do it all over again," says Manziel.

During college football season, he says he's "very football active on the weekends — like any other guy throughout America."

Johnny Manziel
Johnny Manziel reacts in preseason game vs. Buffalo Bills.

"I'm religiously glued in to Texas A&M Games," the school's star alum says. "I'm definitely more of a college football fan than I am an NFL fan, but now on Saturdays and Sundays, just like anybody else, I'm glued to a TV flipping through a million different channels and probably making some sports bets on the side to see if I can get lucky every now and then."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Manziel says he's also prioritizing family time since his nieces were born. "Daily life for me these days, more than anything, is that I'm an uncle to my sister's two beautiful girls," he gushes.

His sister, Meri, sat down for Netflix's documentary on her brother's dark days struggling with mental health and addiction issues. "I think my mom and sister were able to embrace the project because it was something that I wanted to do."

Johnny Manziel
CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 5: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Cleveland Browns walks off of the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 31-10 at Paul Brown Stadium on November 5, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Andrew Weber/Getty Images

As Manziel prepares for the world to see Untold: Johnny Football, streaming on Netflix now, he says he isn't paying attention to the reaction from fans.

"I've just been closed off to my socials and things like that for the most part and haven't really been searching out or seeing any of that," Manziel shares. "I think as a little bit of time goes by I'll be able to do that and react and see how it is, but I'm very much out of the scene compared to what I was 10 years ago."

He continues: "The people that matter to me the most are my family and my friends and people in my close inner circles. So those are the opinions that mean the most to me."

Opening up about his past suicide attempt and struggles with cocaine and oxycontin, Manziel says he feels that he's "in a stable enough place to share the story" with the world, adding, "and I think in due time a lot of good will come from it."

Untold: Johnny Football is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Aaron Rodgers Nervously Introduces Himself to Liev Schreiber, Calls Him the Voice of God
Aaron Rodgers Excitedly Meets Liev Schreiber at Jets Training Camp: 'It's the Voice of God!'
Today, Republic FC announced Daâvian Kimbrough, a member of the clubâs youth development academy, has signed his first professional contract making him eligible to compete for the clubâs first team. In signing his first professional contract, Daâvian is the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history (13 years, 5 months, 13 days).
13-Year-Old Da'vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest Pro Athlete in U.S. History: ‘A Remarkable Talent’
Magic Johnson Looks Back on a 'Beautiful Week' with Wife Cookie as the Couple Get Alone Time on Yacht Vacation
Magic Johnson Looks Back on a 'Beautiful Week' of Solo Time with Wife Cookie on Yacht Vacation
Caroline Wozniacki Tennis Montreal 08 08 23
Caroline Wozniacki Returns to Tennis with a Win: ‘3 Years, 8 Months, 2 Kids Later! We Are Back Baby!’
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
University of Georgia Athletics Fires Employee Who Is Suing School for 'Negligence' After Fatal Car Crash
Usain Shows Support to Jamaican Team
Usain Bolt Honors Jamaican Women’s Soccer Team After Dream World Cup Run Ends: ‘You Made Us All Proud’
ESPYS Angel Reese
Angel Reese Says She's 'Done a Lot of Shopping Lately' After Major NIL Deals
Tom Brady and Kids on African Safari
Tom Brady Shares Photos from Africa Birthday Trip, Says It's 'Reminder That Life Is TRULY About Relationships'
Megan Rapinoe of The United States reacts to missing her penalty in the shoot-out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand
Megan Rapinoe Explains Her Laugh After Missing Penalty Kick in USWNT's World Cup Loss: 'Like a Sick Joke'
Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates match point against Maria Sakkari of Greece during the womens singles final on Day 9 of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 06, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Coco Gauff Is Letting Herself ‘Have Fun Playing Tennis’ and It Pays Off with Biggest Singles Title Win Yet
Julie Ertz of USA controls the ball against Diana Silva of Portugal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Julie Ertz Announces Retirement After USWNT Loses at World Cup, Says Team Is in ‘Great Hands’
Jalen Brunson Hosts Charity Golf Tournament
Jalen Brunson Named His Foundation 'Second Round' After 'Being Overlooked' Before NBA Stardom (Exclusive)
Cedella Marley (C bottom) poses with Jamaica Women's football team 'Reggae Girlz' after the friendly football match Jamaica vs Panama at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica Women’s National Soccer Team Says Bob Marley’s Daughter Is Like ‘Our Fairy Godmother’
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Tells Athletes ‘It’s OK to Take Some Time’ for Mental Health After Her Break from WNBA
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Is 'Working' Out Her 2024 Paris Olympic Plans: 'Heading in the Right Direction'
Liberty Football Player Dies at 19: âTajh Will Be Missed Dearlyâ
Liberty University Football Player Tajh Boyd Dead at 19: ‘Tajh Will Be Missed Dearly’