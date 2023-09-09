Johnny Depp Stars in First Dior Sauvage Commercial Since Amber Heard Trial: Watch

The actor reportedly signed a $20 million-plus contract with Dior earlier this year — marking the largest men's fragrance deal in history

Johnny Depp is back as the face of Dior’s Sauvage fragrance.

The actor, 60, stars in a new commercial for the company, which marks his first time promoting the fragrance following his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

In the ad, Depp recites poetry while wearing an all-black ensemble. "An eagle cries as it circles its prey. The blazing sun high in the ozone blue sky. A trail of cold wind stirs a land of dry wood and stone," he states, before concluding, "This is the call of Sauvage Eau.”

Depp reportedly signed a three-year deal with Dior “at upwards of $20 million,” according to Variety. The outlet said that the partnership marked the largest men's fragrance deal in history.

Dior celebrated Depp's latest spot with a post on Instagram, writing alongside a still of the actor: "Bold and powerful, in his essence, his truth, @JohnnyDepp embodies the soul of Sauvage."

Johnny Depp Stars in First Dior Sauvage Commercial

Christian Dior

Depp’s return as a Dior spokesperson comes more than a year after his defamation trial against Heard, 37.

A seven-person jury consisting of five men and two women found both Depp and Heard liable for defamation, but sided mostly with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. He was awarded $10.35 million in damages, while the Aquaman actress was awarded $2 million.

Recently, Depp spent this summer touring with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, which consists of him, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen. He also returned to the big screen at the Cannes Film Festival in May through the French-language movie Jeanne Du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV.

Coming up, Depp is slated to direct the upcoming movie Modi, which is based on the play Modigliani by Dennis McIntyre.

"He's 60. He's on tour. He's directing a movie. He can't do what he was doing at 20 years old," a source told PEOPLE in June of the actor. "He's taking care of himself. Everything in moderation."

