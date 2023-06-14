Johnny Depp Reflects on 'Horrible Period' in Behind-the-Scenes Video from Cannes: 'I Didn't Go Nowhere'

Johnny Depp is reflecting on his time at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a newly shared interview.

On Wednesday, Depp, 60, shared a video on his Instagram Story showcasing an interview he did with photographer Greg Williams and entertainment website Hollywood Authentic during his appearance at the festival in May to launch his film Jeanne du Barry.

“Walking up the steps at the thing, I’ve done it a few times with different films over many years," Depp said in the interview of returning to the Cannes red carpet. "It’s always kind of— it’s quite beautiful, when you’re at the receiving end, you just feel like, initially you feel f---ing exposed.”



The video, posted on YouTube Friday, covers much of Depp's day at Jeanne du Barry's world premiere, which opened the festival on May 16 in France.

During the interview, in which the actor briefly spoke about his friendship with the late Marlon Brando, Depp expressed discomfort with the idea that Jeanne du Barry "is my comeback film or something."

"I mean, you call it whatever you want, you could make it whatever you want but comeback? I mean, you have to go away to come back," Depp said as he rode through Cannes in a car. "I didn’t go nowhere. Maybe I was not thought of or looked at or allowed to be looked at.…"



“This - you know, yes, there is,” Depp said, when asked if he felt "some satisfaction" during his Cannes appearance. The actor's new movie marked his first film role in three years and his first movie to release following his controversial defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse allegations.

“Because, you know, at the top of this horrible period, at the beginning of it it was … you know, again, it’s like kind of what I was saying before. People can hit the bottom many times," the actor said. "You can drop straight to the bottom a billion f---ing times, but if you’re lucky enough to find the basement, you’re alright, you know?”



Depp's thoughts regarding Jeanne du Barry's label as his "comeback film" align with what he said during a press conference for the movie a day after the Hollywood Authentic interview was filmed in May.

"I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn't go anywhere," he told reporters in Cannes at the time. "As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn't go nowhere. I've been sitting around."

"So 'comeback,' it's almost like I'm going to come out and do a tap dance or some kind of spectacular feet on the table and dance my best for you guys, and hope that you will approve," he added. "The notion of something like that is a bizarre mystery."

The Hollywood Authentic video ended with Depp, whose Cannes film will receive a release in North America later this year, sitting at a grand piano following the movie's premiere.

“The important thing is to make all those gestures first, like you look like you know what you’re doing," he said, grinning at the camera as he plays a few notes. "But I have no clue. I can’t play this instrument.”

