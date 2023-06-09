Johnny Depp is "happy" as he celebrates a milestone birthday.

A year after his controversial defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean star turned 60 on Friday. A source tells PEOPLE Depp has "moved on from last year and is happy" at this point in his life.

On Thursday, Depp was sung "Happy Birthday" by over 40,000 fans as his band The Hollywood Vampires kicked off their European tour in Bucharest, Romania.



“Wow. That’s the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard," Depp told the crowd after the rendition, as shown in a video of the moment the band shared to Instagram.

Depp's big birthday comes about a month after his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, where his French-language movie Jeanne Du Barry served as the opener. The film was recently acquired by Vertical for North American distribution. He's also currently at work on the movie Modi, produced by Al Pacino, which he will direct after touring with The Hollywood Vampires.

"In the last year, he's been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn't been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial," the source says. "It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost."



During a press conference at Cannes, the actor was asked whether he feels boycotted by Hollywood after his highly publicized legal battles.

"Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all," said Depp. "But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

He later added, "I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn't go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn't go nowhere. I've been sitting around."

After Depp's Cannes appearance, one source said the actor is "doing fantastic" these days.

Said the source, "He really enjoys working and touring again. He has managed to turn his life around. He is prioritizing his health and work. He was living a destructive life and people close to him were concerned. Everyone is excited about how he turned things around. He is much happier too."



Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

On June 1, to mark the one-year anniversary of the verdict in Depp's defamation case, his lawyer Camille Vasquez told PEOPLE that she and the other attorneys still text Depp "often" to stay in touch.



"There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year. He has a big birthday coming up, so I'm sure he'll be celebrating — foot up because, as you've seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle."

(Depp revealed in late May that he fractured his ankle, calling it a "drag" and postponing some tour dates.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.