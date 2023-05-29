Johnny Depp Fractures His Ankle and Cancels Performances: 'What a Drag!'

Johnny Depp says a hairline break in his ankle has developed into a more serious fracture, causing him to reschedule performances with the Hollywood Vampires

Sheila Cosgrove Baylis
Updated on May 29, 2023 12:54 PM
Johnny Depp attending the photocall for Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Johnny Depp. Photo: Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Johnny Depp has an injury that will keep him from touring with his band for awhile.

The actor posted to Instagram the news of his fracture, writing:

"My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall it got worse rather than better."

"Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time," he wrote.

"The guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York," he said of his band, the Hollywood Vampires.

Depp, 59, included in his post the rescheduled dates on July 28, 29 and 30.

He promised fans "an amazing show" and his "sincerest apologies."

Johnny Depp fractured ankle, rescheduled tour dates
Johnny Depp Instagram.

Johnny Depp/Instagram

Earlier in May, the actor's French-language film Jeanne du Barry opened the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where Depp signed autographs, posed for selfies with fans, and spoke about his movie "comeback" at a press conference afterward, where he was asked whether he feels boycotted by Hollywood after his highly publicized legal battles.

Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne du Barry" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp at Cannes. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

"Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all," he said. "But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."

He later added, "I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn't go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn't go nowhere. I've been sitting around."

