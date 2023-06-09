Johnny Depp Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' to Actor as He Turns 60 at Concert in Romania

Johnny Depp's fans are wishing him well on his birthday.

As Depp, who turns 60 on Friday, and his band Hollywood Vampires kicked off their European tour with a concert in front of 40,000 at Bucharest's Romexpo arena in Romania on Thursday night, the actor's bandmate Alice Cooper urged fans to sing "Happy Birthday" to Depp as the clock struck midnight.



“Wow. That’s the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard," Depp told the crowd after the rendition, as shown in a video of the moment the band shared to Instagram.

"Beautiful. Thank you," the actor and musician said, as he held his right hand to his heart before blowing the crowd a kiss.



Depp was seen wearing a soft leg cast on his left leg during the performance, which marked the band's first show since Depp announced that he had fractured his ankle on May 29. At that time, Hollywood Vampires rescheduled three of its shows in New Hampshire, Boston and New York before heading overseas.



Both Depp and his band announced in separate Instagram posts Thursday that the Jeanne du Barry star was with the band in Bucharest as they kicked off their tour's European leg. Depp announced in an Instagram Story that the group's income from their upcoming show Saturday in Istanbul "will be donated to the DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee)" months after deadly earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria in February, killing thousands.



While conducting an interview with a Romanian television crew before Thursday's show, Depp briefly broke into his Pirates of the Caribbean character Captain Jack Sparrow while discussing his acting career, work with Hollywood Vampires and the upcoming movie he's directing, Modigliani.



“I’m gonna direct a movie in September," Depp said of the production, which is co-produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It’s basically two days in the life of [early 20th century Italian artist] Amedeo Modigliani… I want to only the films that mean something to me, or at least something I feel like I can add to," the actor added in the interview.



Hollywood Vampire's tour is currently scheduled to run through the end of July, when the band will make up the three shows it missed following Depp's leg fracture. The band also said they were adding more tour dates during Thursday night's concert in Bucharest.



Film distribution and production company Vertical previously announced on Wednesday that it had acquired North American distribution rights to Depp's most recent movie, Jeanne du Barry.

Though it does not yet have a release date, the French-language movie — in which Depp stars as France's 18th-century King Louis XV — will play in the United States following its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May.

