Johnny Depp Celebrated 'Intimate' 60th Birthday with Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry in Istanbul (Exclusive)

Johnny Depp had an "intimate" birthday celebration with his bandmates earlier this month.

The Oscar nominee, who turned 60 on June 9, marked the occasion by enjoying dinner with his Hollywood Vampires cohorts Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen while on a tour stop in Istanbul, Turkey, a source tells PEOPLE.

"There was no big grand party. No blast off. He celebrated in Istanbul on his birthday. He had a dinner with his bandmates," says the source. "It was an intimate dinner in Istanbul, where they were playing.”

The source adds that Depp is "really prioritizing his health in this phase of his life."

"He's 60. He's on tour. He's directing a movie. He can't do what he was doing at 20 years old," the source says. "He's taking care of himself. Everything in moderation."

"He's older. He's still working. It doesn't make any sense to be partying hard anymore," the source adds. "It's a different scene. He's really busy.”

Johnny Depp with the Hollywood Vampires back in May 2019. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fans sang "Happy Birthday" to Depp at a Hollywood Vampires concert in Bucharest, Romania, the day before his birthday. “Wow. That’s the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard," he told the crowd, as seen in a video the band shared on Instagram at the time.

An insider told PEOPLE on his birthday that Depp has "moved on from last year" when he had his bitter defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, which has since been settled. He "is happy" now at this point in his life, they added.

Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

"In the last year, he's been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn't been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial," the insider said. "It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost."

Depp thanked fans for coming to see the band perform on tour, writing on Instagram Tuesday, "Love seeing all your faces out on the road… thank you so much for coming to see us!!!"

