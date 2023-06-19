Johnny Depp Is Back Onstage with the Hollywood Vampires — in a Cast — After Fracturing Ankle

Following his recent injury, the actor and musician performed with his band over the weekend

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 19, 2023 07:45PM EDT
Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper
Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper. Photo:

Didier Messens/Redferns

Johnny Depp is officially back on the road following his ankle injury.

The actor, 60, was photographed onstage with his band Hollywood Vampires at the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands Saturday and backstage at Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium Sunday after fracturing his ankle last month.

Depp looked happy to be back as he was seen performing with bandmate Alice Cooper, as well as smiling backstage next to Def Leppard's Joe Elliott in a photo shared on the band's Instagram on Sunday. "Backstage meeting at @graspopmetalmeeting @johnnydepp @alicecooper @hollywoodvampires," the caption read.

The Jeanne du Barry star wore a black waistcoat and cropped jacket with a white tank, as his grey medical boot was seen poking out from underneath a pair of black leather pants.

Depp accessorized his outfit with a stack of necklaces, a pair of purple lens sunglasses and a bright blue Baker boy hat, as a red, white and black printed scar hung out from his pants pocket. The star was seen in a second black-and-white photo smiling as he gave Elliott, 63, a hug backstage. 

Though he played a show in Romania a week and a half ago, Depp's weekend run was his longest since the injury. He returned to the stage with Hollywood Vampires members Cooper, Tommy Henriksen and Joe Perry about a week after the band recommenced their tour.

Image
Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Alice Cooper. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In May, Depp announced that he would be temporarily stepping back from performing, due to his injury, on Instagram. 

"My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall it got worse rather than better,” the actor and musician wrote.

"Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time," he wrote.

"The guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York," he said of his band. Depp included in his post the rescheduled dates on July 28, 29 and 30.

He promised fans "an amazing show" and his "sincerest apologies."

