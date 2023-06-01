Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Verdict 1 Year Later: A Look Back at the Outcome and What's Next for the Exes

The verdict in Johnny Depp's Virginia defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard was revealed on June 1, 2022

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on June 1, 2023 11:36 AM
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty ; Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

One year after the verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard, the exes appear to be moving on with their lives.

On June 1, 2022, a seven-person jury consisting of five men and two women reached a verdict in the Virginia trial, which was televised live and saw testimony from both Depp and Heard, as well as their family, friends, experts and Hollywood industry figures.

The jury sided mostly with Depp, as the Alice in Wonderland actor won all three counts of defamation over a 2018 op-ed Heard wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse claims, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He was first awarded $15 million in damages, but the judge reduced the amount to $10.35 million due to a Virginia law cap on punitive damages.

Heard won one of her three defamation counterclaims and was awarded $2 million in damages.

Depp, now 59, was not present for the verdict reveal, instead watching from the U.K., where he'd been performing rock concerts with Jeff Beck (who later died in January at age 78). Heard, now 37, showed up in person for the verdict.

In her statement that day, Heard said the "disappointment I feel today is beyond words" and she was "heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."

US actress Amber Heard waits before the jury announced a split verdict in favor of both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on June 1, 2022. - A US jury on Wednesday found Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamed each other, but sided far more strongly with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star following an intense libel trial involving bitterly contested allegations of sexual violence and domestic abuse.
Amber Heard in the Virginia courtroom on June 1, 2022, for the verdict. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Depp, meanwhile, said the jury "gave me my life back." He added at the time: "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

After the verdict, the Washington Post amended the online version of Heard's op-ed with a new editor's note.

Heard sat down for an NBC News interview with Savannah Guthrie later in June, where she discussed the trial and said she doesn't "blame" the jury:  "I don't blame them, I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

Then, Heard followed up the trial by appealing the verdict in July, and Depp responded by making his own appeal months later.

By November, more than 140 top organizations and individuals focused on women's rights and domestic violence signed an open letter in support of Heard against "vilification," "ongoing online harassment" and "unprecedented" vitriol. They said the June 1 verdict could have "damaging consequences" for other survivors coming forward.

"In our opinion, the Depp v. Heard verdict and continued discourse around it indicate a fundamental misunderstanding of intimate partner and sexual violence and how survivors respond to it," they wrote at the time. "The damaging consequences of the spread of this misinformation are incalculable. We have grave concerns about the rising misuse of defamation suits to threaten and silence survivors."

Actor Johnny Depp gestures to spectators in court after closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse
Johnny Depp on May 27, 2022. STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In December, the actress revealed that she and her ex-husband reached a settlement and they both dropped their appeals.

She said of that "very difficult" decision: "I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to."

"I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward," added Heard, who, as part of the settlement, would pay Depp $1 million, which his team said he'd donate to charity.

Today, Heard lives in Madrid, Spain, with her 2-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, and she'll appear in the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in theaters December.

Depp made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival last month, where his French-language film Jeanne Du Barry opened the festival. During a press conference for the film, he addressed whether this will start his Hollywood comeback.

Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023
Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2023. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

"Do I feel boycotted now?" he said. "No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."

Depp added at the festival in France, "I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn't go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn't go nowhere. I've been sitting around."

Related Articles
Sergio Calderon) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening For Peacock's Original Series 'The Resort'
Sergio Calderón, Star of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Men in Black,' Dead at 77
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kate Bosworth, Justin Long Had 'Impromptu and Casual' Wedding, Says Source: 'It Was Perfect' (Exclusive)
THE LITTLE MERMAID, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem
Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem Want 'Six or Seven' 'Little Mermaid' Spinoffs About Ursula and King Triton
robert-de-niro-al-pacino.jpg
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro: Inside the Parallel Lives of the Legendary Actors
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford Jokes Wife Calista Flockhart Is 'Still Giving Me S---' for Recent Curse-Filled Interview
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Channing Tatum poses for a photo before he signs copies of his new children's book "The One and Only Sparkella Makes A Plan" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA)
Channing Tatum Says He's ‘Done’ with ‘Magic Mike’: ‘I'd Only Come Back for 'Grumpy Old Strippers’'
Actress Brooke Shields and boyfriend Chris Henchy attend the 11th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 2, 2000
The Sweetest Throwback Photos of Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13908917j) Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Stallone 'The Family Stallone' TV Series Premiere, New York, USA - 11 May 2023
Sylvester Stallone Was Wistful Before Separation, Recalling 'Jolt' of First Meeting with Wife Jennifer Flavin
Amber Heard, amidst personal challenges, ventures out to explore her newfound home in Spain
Amber Heard Is All Smiles at a Book Fair in Madrid: See the Photo
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen sushi dinner
Josh Allen Wraps His Arm Around Hailee Steinfeld on Sweet Sushi Date Night in N.Y.C.
Actor Alexander Gould finding Nemo still
Alexander Gould, Voice of Nemo in 'Finding Nemo,' Reflects on the 'Pivotal' Film 20 Years Later
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson photobomb Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's selfie at Shania Twain concert
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Photobomb Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Selfie at Shania Twain Concert
Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin
Josh Brolin Takes Morning Cold Water Plunge with Wife Kathryn Boyd: 'Beautiful Day'
Hailee Steinfeld; Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld Has Been Dating Josh Allen a 'Few Weeks,' Says Source: They're 'Having Fun' (Exclusive)
FranÃ§ois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek Pinault a
Salma Hayek Wishes Husband François-Henri Pinault Happy Birthday in Sweet Post: 'My Warmth, My Strength'
John Stamos, Ryan Gosling
John Stamos Says Ryan Gosling Inspired Him to Embrace Being a 'Disney Adult': 'Obsessed'