Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Reexamined in Netflix Documentary 1 Year Later: See the Trailer

The three-part "Depp v. Heard" is on Netflix Aug. 16

Published on July 27, 2023 03:39PM EDT

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is the subject of a new Netflix docuseries over one year after the courtroom proceedings were televised live.

On Wednesday, the trailer debuted for Depp v. Heard, a three-part documentary "examining the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention and became the world's first trial by TikTok," per a synopsis.

The description added, "Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society."

Depp v. Heard is directed by Emma Cooper, who made Netflix's 2022 doc The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes.

According to an article about the new docuseries on Netflix's Tudum, Depp v. Heard has the "goal of presenting a neutral overview of what happens when the court of public opinion starts to overshadow reality."

Since the trial, there have been several documentaries about the case, plus a Tubi original movie titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. US actress Amber Heard speaks to her attorney at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty; JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

A seven-person jury consisting of five men and two women reached a verdict in the Virginia trial on June 1, 2022, siding mostly with Depp. The actor won all three counts of defamation concerning a 2018 op-ed Heard wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse claims, though she didn't mention him by name in the article.

He was awarded $10.35 million in damages. Heard won one of her three defamation counterclaims and was awarded $2 million in damages.

Heard sat down for an NBC News interview with Savannah Guthrie later in June, where she discussed the trial and said she doesn't "blame" the jury: "I don't blame them, I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

The actress began appealing the verdict in July, and Depp responded by making his own appeal in the following months.

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty ; Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty

In December, Heard confirmed that she and Depp reached a settlement and both dropped their appeals. She said of that "very difficult" decision: "I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to."

"I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward," added Heard, who, as part of the settlement, would pay Depp $1 million, which he'd donate to charity.

Depp v. Heard is on Netflix Aug. 16.

