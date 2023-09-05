There's a 'John Wick' Hotel Bar Opening — See Inside 'The Continental'

John Wick never dies.

On Sept. 21 — and through select dates in early October — a cocktail lounge called Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience inspired by the beloved Keanu Reeves John Wick franchise will be opening in New York City, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.

The bar is located at 82 Beaver Street in NYC’s Financial District, which actually serves as the hotel exterior in the franchise. Inside guests will be transported to The Continental: From The World Of John Wick — a prequel series from Peacock premiering on Sept. 22 — that reveals how hotel-for-assassins, a key element of the John Wick world, came to fruition in the chaotic New York City of the 1970s.

Tickets are on sale now for those who are 21+ starting at $15 each.

The exterior of the The Continential pop up bar. Peacock

As “assassin guests,” fans can sip cocktails, experience live, interactive storylines, take photos with characters — all with a killer twist, the release says. Coins are used currency while inside, too. One gold coin for $10 equals beer, mocktails, and light bites, while two gold coins for $20 will get fans wine, cocktails, and elevated bites.

The Continental is a hotel with many mysteries to reveal. Guests should “keep a close eye on everyone,” including “bellhops and bartenders,” the release states, noting the relationships they form with the characters and fellow guests “will be critical for uncovering the dark secrets hidden inside the notorious hotel for assassins.”

Tickets for The Continental are available for Sept. 21-24, Sept. 27-Oct. 1, and Oct. 4-8.

The concierge desk inside The Continental pop up bar. Peacock

Earlier this month, Peacock released the trailer forThe Continental: From the World of John Wick, which follows series legend Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, who navigates through the 1970s criminal underworld.

Mel Gibson surfaces in the trailer — who plays Cormac — assigning Winston to recover a stolen object from The Continental by Winston's brother, Frankie. Cormac describes the object as "very important to a lot of dangerous people."

The main bar inside The Continental pop up experience. Peacock

Winston (originally played by Ian McShane in the four John Wick films) is "dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind," reads the official synopsis for the three-part miniseries. "Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."

John Wick series producer Basil Iwanyk said in a statement that series will "finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world" in a separate timeline from Reeves' four films, which he said will occur over the span of three months.

"Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the John Wick universe,” Iwanyk added. “Action that’s crazy cool and inventive. Easter eggs that will excite the hardcore Wick fans. And what I love the most: a vision of ‘70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for."