John Travolta's Son Ben Feeds a Monkey (and Flies in a Helicopter!) in Epic Trip to Japan: Photos

The 'Grease' actor took his son to Asia in a whirlwind trip across the ocean

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 27, 2023 10:28AM EDT
John travolta and son on vacation
Photo:

John Travolta/Instagram

John Travolta and his son are enjoying some family time across the pond!

On Wednesday, the Grease actor, 69, shared some glimpses of his family trip to Japan on his Instagram which featured some adorable highlights with his son Ben, 12, and a few shots of daughter Ella, 23.

In the Reel, Travolta and his son can be seen flying in a helicopter, walking in a forest, feeding monkeys and spending some quality time together.

In a sweet moment, Ben and his dad smile together in front of a bullet train. "Here's our Summer trip to Japan," Travolta wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Travolta shares his son Benjamin and his daughter Ella with late wife Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020. The two also share son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

Ben is currently into parkour, an impressive skill that the youngest Travolta has taken on. The actor shared his son's new interest on Instagram in April 2022 with a video showcasing his skills at an indoor adventure gym.

John travolta and son on vacation

John Travolta/Instagram

In the video his dad shared, Ben jumped between a series of objects and used monkey bars to swing across. Towards the end of the video, he did a quick touchback on the wall before making his way over to another platform. Travolta has continuously posted his support for Ben and expressed that he is "so proud."

Travolta and his son are very close. In 2022, the Saturday Night Fever actor opened up about an emotional conversation he and his son had after Preston's death when Ben revealed he was afraid to lose his dad too.

"I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay,' " Travolta remembered.

He continued, "Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can," he said. "So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."

Related Articles
John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston, daughter Ella Blue Travolta (R) and son Benjamin Travolta during the party in Honour of John Travolta's receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
All About John Travolta and Kelly Preston's 3 Kids
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Celebrates His 'Love and Light' in Heartfelt Father's Day Tribute
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Celebrates His 'Love and Light' in Heartfelt Father's Day Tribute
Kelly Preston and John Travolta
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston with Throwback Video on Mother's Day: Watch
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_Yy4ROcKv/ johntravolta's profile picture johntravolta Verified It’s privilege to be a father. I love you my babies. Happy Father’s Day to everyone. 22w
John Travolta Celebrates Son Ben's 12th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
john travolta and daughter ella
John Travolta Celebrates 'Dearest' Daughter Ella's 23rd Birthday with Family Disney Trip: Watch
John Travolta Shares Christmas Video with Son Ben and Daughter Ella
John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch
John Travolta and daughter Ella Jimmy Kimmel Live!
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta and Daughter Ella Wish Fans Happy New Year
John Travolta Wishes Fans a Happy New Year Alongside Daughter Ella: 'We Love You'
JOHN TRAVOLTA, ELLA BLEU TRAVOLTA
John Travolta Celebrates 69th Birthday with Epic Trip to Las Vegas and Dance With Daughter Ella
Ben Travolta Birthday
John Travolta Wishes His 'Beautiful' Son Ben a Happy 11th Birthday: 'Your Dad Adores You'
john-travolta-1-1.jpg
John Travolta Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of His 'Babies' Daughter Ella and Son Ben
John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston, daughter Ella Blue Travolta (R) and son Benjamin Travolta during the party in Honour of John Travolta's receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
John Travolta Recalls Discussing Death with Son Ben, 10, After Wife Kelly Preston Died
john travolta and son
John Travolta Smiles with 10-Year-Old Son Ben in Beach Day Selfie for Halloween
Kelly Preston
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Son Jett on What Would Have Been His 29th Birthday: 'I Love You'
John Travolta Instagram
John Travolta Wishes Ben a Happy 10th Birthday with Sweet Father-Son Photo: 'I Love You!'
Ben Travolta Birthday
John Travolta Shows Family Thanksgiving Dinner While Thanking Fans for 'Everything You Do for Me'