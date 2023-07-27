John Travolta and his son are enjoying some family time across the pond!

On Wednesday, the Grease actor, 69, shared some glimpses of his family trip to Japan on his Instagram which featured some adorable highlights with his son Ben, 12, and a few shots of daughter Ella, 23.

In the Reel, Travolta and his son can be seen flying in a helicopter, walking in a forest, feeding monkeys and spending some quality time together.

In a sweet moment, Ben and his dad smile together in front of a bullet train. "Here's our Summer trip to Japan," Travolta wrote in the caption.

Travolta shares his son Benjamin and his daughter Ella with late wife Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020. The two also share son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

Ben is currently into parkour, an impressive skill that the youngest Travolta has taken on. The actor shared his son's new interest on Instagram in April 2022 with a video showcasing his skills at an indoor adventure gym.

John Travolta/Instagram

In the video his dad shared, Ben jumped between a series of objects and used monkey bars to swing across. Towards the end of the video, he did a quick touchback on the wall before making his way over to another platform. Travolta has continuously posted his support for Ben and expressed that he is "so proud."

Travolta and his son are very close. In 2022, the Saturday Night Fever actor opened up about an emotional conversation he and his son had after Preston's death when Ben revealed he was afraid to lose his dad too.

"I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay,' " Travolta remembered.

He continued, "Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can," he said. "So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."