John Travolta Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Summer Trip to Japan' with Family

The actor posted an Instagram Reel on Wednesday showing highlights from the fun family trip

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 27, 2023
John Travolta is living it up in Japan with family and friends!

The Hairspray actor posted an Instagram Reel on Wednesday that showed highlights from his summer vacation, including sightseeing, amusement parks and a bespoke 'Travolta World Airlines' itinerary.

“Here’s our Summer trip to Japan,” Travolta, 69, captioned the Reel of the trip, which also featured his son Ben, 12, and daughter Ella, 23.

The video began with an exhibition that featured images of colorful, floating feathers, before showing scenes approaching, and inside, an airplane, including a shot of a box of red roses. Next, the Reel showed clips of the family sightseeing in Japan, before John himself was featured taking photos from a lookout in a tall building the family visited.

The actor, his son, and their friends then enjoyed dinner together, before John was seen toasting champagne glasses with friends on a plane. After various shots from the plane's interior, the Reel zoomed in on a leaflet printed out for the trip, with 'Japan fly Travolta World Airlines' written on the cover.

A timelapse video of Japan’s skyline from day to night appeared next in the Reel, followed by a city scene during the day. Next up, Travolta's son, Ben, was shown at what appeared to be an owl-handling experience, where he petted the animal before holding it himself.

The group also took in the sights of Japan via train. The next section of the vacation Reel showed John and his family and friends before, and during, a train ride. “Come on Barbie, let’s go party, do-do-do,” the actor sweetly sang as he toasted the camera during the train journey.

Next, the vacation gang visited a zoo and an amusement park, took in some traditional Japanese architecture and popped into a very cool art exhibition. Later, the group enjoyed a meal at what appeared to be a traditional Japanese restaurant, before adventures on a bus and at a water park, and another plane ride to enjoy different area of the Japanese countryside. Travolta's daughter Ella appeared to be entertaining herself on that leg of the journey with a table of board games.

The sweet video ended with a view from inside an airplane, showing clouds pass over fields below.

john travolta ella bleu benjamin

John Travolta/Instagram

"Only the amazing John Travolta could come up with something so wonderful and beautiful to do with his amazing family," one fan wrote in the comments section of the video, while another commented: "What an amazing experience 😍💕"

The actor shares his children, Ben and Ella, with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020. The couple also share son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

Before taking his family on a fun summer retreat, the actor shared a photo with his two children on Instagram on Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dedicated fathers," the Grease star wrote alongside the family photo.

Ella also honored her dad with a sweet caption alongside the same group photo on her Instagram.

"Happy Fathers Day, Daddy ❤️ Thank you for being the best father and for all of the love and light you bring to the world," she wrote. "I love you to the moon and back.😘❤️"

