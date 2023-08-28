A handful of celebrities rocked out together at Metallica’s show, with support from Pantera, at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Friday.

John Travolta, Jason Momoa, Tommy Lee and John 5 of Mötley Crüe, actress Adria Arjona, and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval were among guests hanging out backstage at the heavy metal show.

The heavy metal band Pantera and drummer Charlie Benante, who plays in the group Anthrax and joined Pantera last year, shared photos from the night on Instagram.

Benante posted a handful of selfies with his famous fans and wrote in the caption what a great night the show was. “last night was a Blast! Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I’d play [SoFi Stadium],” the rocker said.

“But it gets better. Talking to @johntravolta about folding 2 slices of pizza together while walking and eating was hilarious. If you’ve seen the opening of #saturdaynightfever you’ll understand,” he continued, also adding hashtags that referenced the actor’s iconic roles later on, including “#pulpfiction” and “#greaseistheword.”

He was just as excited to meet the other guests. “Seeing Jason @prideofgypsies in the pit tearing it up was a highlight for me , made me work harder for sure- I 🖤him,” he shared.

The drummer added that it was “nice to meet” Andor actress Adria Arjona and said reality star Tom Sandoval “is always fun.” He continued, “the next season of @pumprules @bravotv should be another exciting season.”

Jason Momoa also took to Instagram to post about his experience of the night. In addition to posting behind-the-scenes selfies with the band members, he also shared a video of himself explaining that he was supposed to bring his close friend Travis Snyder, who has leukemia, to the show.

The Aquaman star saidSnyder, whose fight against cancer he has spoken out about before, went into emergency surgery, but he made sure to get him on FaceTime with the members of Metallica. Guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, as well as bassist Robert Trujillo, all posed for photos and flashed rock-on symbols.

The former Game of Thrones actor wrote in the caption, “This was a dream for travis and Unfortunately we had some emergency for him last night but he’s good and healing. Still needs your aloha and mana. But im so thankful for @metallica for connecting with him. You guys are the soundtrack to our lives.”

Metallica is currently on the M72 World Tour in support of 72 Seasons, their 11th studio album that dropped in April. The North American leg of the tour kicked off in early April and it runs until Sept. 1.

The 12-city tour across the U.S. and Canada includes two nights in every city, with Pantera and Mammoth opening the first night and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills opening the second.

