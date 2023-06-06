John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Recreates Tom Cruise's 'Famous' Coconut Cake

John Travolta’s daughter Ella Bleu is trying her hand at Tom Cruise’s coconut cake.

On Instagram on Monday, the Grease actor, 69, shared a video of his 23-year-old daughter recreating the coconut bundt cake Cruise famously gives his celebrity friends every year for the holidays.

“What do we have?” Travolta asked while Ella mixed up the frosting. “This is a remake of the Tom Cruise cake,” she said.

As she smeared the yellow frosting onto the cake, the Saturday Night Fever star turned the camera onto himself and said: “I’m watching. I’m watching,” he said.

Ella then sprinkled shreds of coconut onto the cake, admitting that “it’s a little bit messier” than the dessert popularized by Cruise, 60.

“It’s delicious, oh my goodness,” Travolta said after trying the cake.

Travolta's youngest son Benjamin, 12, also enjoyed the dessert.

“Good. It’s really good,” he said in the video. “It looks like it,” Ella said with a laugh as she zooms in on his plate — which was almost completely cleaned off.

The actor shares Ella and Benjamin with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died at age 57 in July 2020 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The couple was also parents to son Jett before he died at age 16 in 2009.