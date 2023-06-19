John Travolta's Daughter Ella Celebrates His 'Love and Light' in Heartfelt Father's Day Tribute

John Travolta spent Father's Day with his favorite people.

The actor, 69, shared a photo with son Ben, 12, and daughter Ella, 23, as they enjoyed their time together.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dedicated fathers," the Grease star wrote alongside the family photo on Instagram.

Ella also honored her dad with a sweet caption alongside the same group photo on her Instagram.

"Happy Fathers Day, Daddy ❤️ Thank you for being the best father and for all of the love and light you bring to the world," she wrote. "I love you to the moon and back.😘❤️"



Travolta shares his two children with late wife Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020. The couple also share son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

The actor recently shared a sweet video montage on Instagram documenting a family trip to Disney World to celebrate Ella's birthday.

john travolta/ instagram

In the video, Travolta could be seen with Ella and Ben wandering around the theme park together, enjoying the sights of the lit-up castle and a fireworks show at night.

Ella was also treated to a tray of cupcakes, as Travolta recorded his daughter blowing out her birthday candles.

"Here's a song for you on your birthday my dearest Ella! I love you with all my heart!! Your Dad!!" the proud father captioned the clip.

