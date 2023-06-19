John Travolta's Daughter Ella Celebrates His 'Love and Light' in Heartfelt Father's Day Tribute

John Travolta's 23-year-old daughter penned a beautiful tribute to her devoted dad on Instagram Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 05:05PM EDT
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Celebrates His 'Love and Light' in Heartfelt Father's Day Tribute
Photo:

Instagram/ella.bleu

John Travolta spent Father's Day with his favorite people.

The actor, 69, shared a photo with son Ben, 12, and daughter Ella, 23, as they enjoyed their time together.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dedicated fathers," the Grease star wrote alongside the family photo on Instagram.

Ella also honored her dad with a sweet caption alongside the same group photo on her Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"Happy Fathers Day, Daddy ❤️ Thank you for being the best father and for all of the love and light you bring to the world," she wrote. "I love you to the moon and back.😘❤️"

Travolta shares his two children with late wife Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020. The couple also share son Jett, who died at age 16 in 2009.

The actor recently shared a sweet video montage on Instagram documenting a family trip to Disney World to celebrate Ella's birthday.

John travolta and kids
john travolta/ instagram

In the video, Travolta could be seen with Ella and Ben wandering around the theme park together, enjoying the sights of the lit-up castle and a fireworks show at night.

Ella was also treated to a tray of cupcakes, as Travolta recorded his daughter blowing out her birthday candles.

"Here's a song for you on your birthday my dearest Ella! I love you with all my heart!! Your Dad!!" the proud father captioned the clip.

Related Articles
Kelly Preston and John Travolta
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston with Throwback Video on Mother's Day: Watch
john travolta and daughter ella
John Travolta Celebrates 'Dearest' Daughter Ella's 23rd Birthday with Family Disney Trip: Watch
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Recreates Tom Cruise's 'Famous' Coconut Cake https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtIJLvKpxrK/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Recreates Tom Cruise's 'Famous' Coconut Cake
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Tribute to Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Jennifer Lopez Shows Her Love for Ben Affleck with 'Daddy Appreciation Post' on Father's Day
Victoria Beckham david bekham
Victoria Beckham and Kids Celebrate David Beckham on Father's Day: 'Our Everything'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFRaXGr_Nn/ headline: Treat Williams' Daughter Mourns Him on Father's Day Less Than a Week After His Sudden Death: 'I Miss You'
Treat Williams' Daughter Mourns Him on Father's Day Less Than a Week After His Sudden Death: 'I Miss You'
John Travolta memorium to Treat Williams
John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Treat Williams: 'You Will Be Missed'
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Celebrates his Birthday in IG Post
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Shares Sweet 69th Birthday Tribute: 'My Hero'
JOHN TRAVOLTA, ELLA BLEU TRAVOLTA
John Travolta Celebrates 69th Birthday with Epic Trip to Las Vegas and Dance With Daughter Ella
John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston, daughter Ella Blue Travolta (R) and son Benjamin Travolta during the party in Honour of John Travolta's receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
All About John Travolta and Kelly Preston's 3 Kids
John Travolta and Daughter Ella Wish Fans Happy New Year
John Travolta Wishes Fans a Happy New Year Alongside Daughter Ella: 'We Love You'
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham with their children Ella, Michael, Brendan, and Grace attend Wahlberg's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Cermony on July 29, 2010 in Hollywood, California.
Mark Wahlberg's 4 Children: Everything to Know
John and Ella Travolta Share Emotional Father’s Day Posts
John Travolta and Daughter Ella Share Emotional Father's Day Tributes: 'Thank You for Everything'
John Travolta Shares Christmas Video with Son Ben and Daughter Ella
John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch
JOHN TRAVOLTA, ELLA BLEU TRAVOLTA
Ella Travolta Celebrates 'Hero' Dad John Travolta on Father-Daughter Day: 'I Love You So Much'
Ella Travolta mom Kelly Preston's birthday
Ella Travolta Shares Heart-Wrenching Video on Late Mom Kelly Preston's Birthday: 'We Love You'