John Travolta Shares Video of Daughter Ella to Mark Wedding Anniversary to Kelly Preston: 'So Proud'

Preston died of breast cancer in 2020 at the age of 57

Gabrielle Rockson
September 6, 2023
John Travolta is celebrating his wedding anniversary to his late wife Kelly Preston.

On Tuesday, Travolta, 69, shared a video of their daughter Ella Bleu walking elegantly in a beautiful floral midi dress while the song “The Shadow of Your Smile" played over the clip. Also sporting stiletto heels and a pendant necklace, Ella, 23, placed her hands in her pockets as she smiled at the camera.

“Our baby girl Ella in celebration of Kelly’s and my wedding anniversary,” Travolta wrote in the Instagram caption. "I’m so proud of you!! I know Mama would be too!”

"I love you both so much❤️," Ella wrote in a comment.

Also in the comments section, many of Travolta’s fans raved about how graceful Ella looked. “She’s such a graceful class act,” one user said. “You and Kelly raised one stunningly gorgeous daughter. How proud you must be✨✨✨.”

A second added, “She really is the perfect mix of you both ❤️,” while another commented, “Well I just burst into tears. ❤️.”

Travolta and Preston, who died of breast cancer in 2020 at the age of 57, got married in 1991 after meeting at a screen test for their 1989 comedy movie The Experts.

Their first wedding took place at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris, while their second ceremony commenced in Daytona Beach, Florida.

As well as Ella, Travolta and Preston shared their late son Jett, who was born in 1992, and son Benjamin, 12.

Jett, who had Kawasaki disease, died in January 2009 at the age of 16 after having a seizure at the family's vacation home in the Bahamas.

Kelly Preston and John Travolta after their 1991 wedding.

Back in June, Ella honored her dad on Father’s Day with a sweet message on Instagram.

In the photo, Ella and her brother Ben cozied up with their actor dad as they sat together on a cream-colored couch.

“Happy Fathers Day, Daddy ❤️,” the singer, model and actress wrote at the time. “Thank you for being the best father and for all of the love and light you bring to the world."

"I love you to the moon and back.😘❤️," Ella concluded.

