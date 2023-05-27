John Stamos Was Initially 'Angry' When Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Didn't Return for 'Fuller House'

Stamos said he was able to chat with the Olsen twins after Bob Saget's death, which mended their friendship

By Kimberlee Speakman
Updated on May 27, 2023 06:01 PM
John Stamos and Mary kate and Ashley Olsen
Photo:

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

John Stamos is getting candid about how he initially felt about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen not returning to Fuller House.

The Full House star, 59, revealed on the latest episode of And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast that he first felt “angry” after finding out that the Olsen twins passed on the Netflix reboot of the hit '90s show.

"The twins moved to New York. And I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob’s [death] Well... Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn’t see them much. I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did. And they were so great. You hear rumors, 'Oh, they hated their childhood, or they hated being on the show or whatever,'" he said. 

"When I did Fuller House, they didn’t wanna come back. And I was angry for a minute," Stamos admitted. "And that got out.”

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 22: FULL HOUSE - "Our Very First Show" - Pilot - Season One - Gallery - 9/22/87, Bob Saget (right) played widower Danny Tanner, the father of three girls, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin, left), D.J. (Candace Cameron) and Michelle (played by twins Mary Kate/Ashley Olsen), who had the girls' Uncle Jesse (John Stamos, left) and friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) move in to help raise them., (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
Walt Disney Television via Getty

He said that Full House costar Bob Saget had been “very instrumental” in keeping the cast together, and his death brought about a moment between Stamos and the Olsen sisters where they had a frank discussion about the show.

“But they were, like, 'We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.' They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don’t know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close."

Stamos previously discussed asking the twins to reprise their roles in the reboot in 2016 on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show

“So I did call, I talked to Mary-Kate and I explained kind of what the show was going to be, and told them I would love them to be on there, and they decided not to, which I respect.”

He also joked about them not being on Fuller House when he appeared on The Tonight Show, saying it was “just like a family reunion – where some of the family members didn’t show up.”

Last month, Stamos admitted that he had temporarily fired the Olsen twins in the early stages of filming Full House on Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast.

The then-11-month-old twins were screaming on set during a memorable season 1 scene in which Stamos' Jesse Katsopolis and Dave Coulier's Joey Gladstone were tasked with taking care of the baby, the actor recalled.

"I said, 'This is not going to work, guys,' and I screamed it 10 times," Stamos said. "I said, 'Get rid of them, I can't work like this.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

After the producers briefly hired "two red-headed kids" who were seemingly not as cute as Mary-Kate and Ashley — "I'm sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive," Stamos joked — he shared that the Olsen sisters were welcomed back to the show.

"I said, 'Bring the Olsens back, these kids are terrible!'" Stamos said. "It was a day or something, we tried the other kids, it didn't work."

Related Articles
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kroy Biermann Seemingly Shades Kim Zolciak-Biermann with Cartoon Portrait amid Their Divorce
Clare Crawley Reveals Why Her Mom Was Not Present During Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley Reveals Why Her Mom Was Not Present at Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins
Jason Ritter attends 2022 Paramount Emmy Party; Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS
Jason Ritter to Still Appear on Wife Melanie Lynskey's 'Yellowjackets' Show After Unaired Season 2 Cameo
The Good Place's Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper Have Cute Reunion
Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper Have Cute 'The Good Place' Reunion: 'My Loves'
Joy Behar
Joy Behar Makes Sly Joke About Previously Being 'Forced' Off 'The View'
This Is Us Reunion
Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson Have 'This Is Us' Reunion: 'All is Right in the World'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Video of Herself Singing Sad Country Song About Heartbreak amid Divorce
Scott Disick and Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Wishes Scott Disick a Happy 40th Birthday: ‘You Are So Amazing’
Birdie Leigh Silverstein (L) and Busy Philipps attend Freeform's "Single Drunk Female" Season 2 Premiere
Busy Philipps' Teen Birdie Makes Their Acting Debut Along 'Intense' Mom in 'With Love' (Exclusive)
jeremy strong, sarah snook, kieran culkin
'Succession' Finale: 7 Most Fascinating Theories About How the Roy Family Saga Will End
whoopi goldberg the view
Whoopi Goldberg Says 'American Idol' Led to the 'Downfall of Society': 'People Like to Be Judgy'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
'VPR': 1 of Sandoval's Costars Blows the Lid off Open Relationship Rumors, Claims He Used That Line on Raquel
Emily Ratajkowski
'iCarly' Stars Look Back on Emily Ratajkowski's Cameo: 'I'll Be Darned, It Worked'
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Episode 502
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Series Finale: How the Prime Video Show Ends
VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
Andy Cohen Surprises 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans' Reunion Party and Takes Shots: 'Absolutely Lost My Mind'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts About 'Toxic Behavior' and 'Disrespect' amid Messy Divorce