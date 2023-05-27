John Stamos is getting candid about how he initially felt about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen not returning to Fuller House.

The Full House star, 59, revealed on the latest episode of And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast that he first felt “angry” after finding out that the Olsen twins passed on the Netflix reboot of the hit '90s show.

"The twins moved to New York. And I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob’s [death] Well... Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn’t see them much. I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did. And they were so great. You hear rumors, 'Oh, they hated their childhood, or they hated being on the show or whatever,'" he said.

"When I did Fuller House, they didn’t wanna come back. And I was angry for a minute," Stamos admitted. "And that got out.”

Walt Disney Television via Getty

He said that Full House costar Bob Saget had been “very instrumental” in keeping the cast together, and his death brought about a moment between Stamos and the Olsen sisters where they had a frank discussion about the show.

“But they were, like, 'We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob.' They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don’t know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice. So we stayed very close."

Stamos previously discussed asking the twins to reprise their roles in the reboot in 2016 on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show.

“So I did call, I talked to Mary-Kate and I explained kind of what the show was going to be, and told them I would love them to be on there, and they decided not to, which I respect.”

He also joked about them not being on Fuller House when he appeared on The Tonight Show, saying it was “just like a family reunion – where some of the family members didn’t show up.”

Last month, Stamos admitted that he had temporarily fired the Olsen twins in the early stages of filming Full House on Josh Peck's Good Guys podcast.

The then-11-month-old twins were screaming on set during a memorable season 1 scene in which Stamos' Jesse Katsopolis and Dave Coulier's Joey Gladstone were tasked with taking care of the baby, the actor recalled.

"I said, 'This is not going to work, guys,' and I screamed it 10 times," Stamos said. "I said, 'Get rid of them, I can't work like this.'"

After the producers briefly hired "two red-headed kids" who were seemingly not as cute as Mary-Kate and Ashley — "I'm sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive," Stamos joked — he shared that the Olsen sisters were welcomed back to the show.

"I said, 'Bring the Olsens back, these kids are terrible!'" Stamos said. "It was a day or something, we tried the other kids, it didn't work."