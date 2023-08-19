John Stamos Spends Time with Son Billy, 5, to Mark 60th Birthday: 'I'm Right Where I'm Supposed to Be'

The 'Full House' star turned 60 on Saturday

Published on August 19, 2023 09:40PM EDT
John Stamos
Photo:

John Stamos/Instagram

John Stamos is celebrating his 60th birthday by spending some quality time with his son.

The Full House actor and his five-year-old son, William “Billy” Stamos, shared a glimpse of their sweet day together on Instagram Saturday, which marked Stamos' milestone birthday.

In a sweet video, Stamos and Billy can be seen laying together in a bed as the actor asks his son, "Do you know how happy I am that I turned 60, and I have such a wonderful son like you?" to which Billy replies, "So happy."

Later in the video, Billy sweetly tells his famous dad, "You don't look 60. You look baby." In response, Stamos says, "How old do I look? How old do you really think I look?" which prompts Billy to reiterate, "Baby. And also, you're 60."

Stamos also asks Billy, "Do you think about me in your prayers?" in the clip. "Of course," he sweetly responds.

The video then ends with a montage of family moments and audio of Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka telling Charlie Bucket at the end of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he always wanted — He lived happily ever after."

"I’m right where I’m supposed to be at 60! Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love," Stamos captioned the sweet father-son video. "I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life."

John Stamos attends the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Billy, born in April 2018, is the only son of Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh.

On his fifth birthday earlier this year, Stamos celebrated Billy with pictures from his Spider-Man/Pokémon/Sonic the Hedgehog-themed birthday party on Instagram. 

“There is a conceit in corny romcoms where the protagonist says, 'You complete me.' As a Disney guy, I'm down with a certain level of sentimentalism and sappiness, but I never really understood the idea of being 'completed.' I get it now," Stamos wrote in his caption.

The Full House star continued, "I still have a lot to do, but if my whole life was one sentence, then Billy would be the exclamation mark at the end of it.”

John Stamos and son Billy celebrate Caitlin McHugh Stamos's birthday at Disney California Adventure Park
Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

McHugh, 37, — who has been married to Stamos since 2018 — also shared a sweet message for her son, writing on Instagram at the time, “Billy, your smile melts me. Your hugs are the best. I love our conversations, your jokes, your pranks." 

"I'm so grateful I get to be your mama. I love you to infinity and beyond! Happiest Birthday!" the mom of one finished.

