John Stamos Shares Some 'Favorite Birthday Memories Over the Years' Before Milestone 60th Birthday

John Stamos is taking a stroll down memory lane.

The actor shared a series of clips and photos of his “favorite birthday memories” in an Instagram post on Friday, shortly before celebrating his milestone 60th birthday on Saturday.

“Looking back on some of my favorite birthday memories over the years. Tomorrow is 60…” Stamos wrote in his caption.

In one throwback video shared, Tom Hanks can be seen getting up to sing Stamos a song in front of friends gathered indoors. “There’s not a lot of words that rhyme with Stamos!” the actor belted out as the group laughed.

“I’m trying to think of words that rhyme with Stamos…,” Hanks, 67, continued, while clapping and pointing at Stamos, who sat in a nearby chair. “There you go!” he said, finishing his song as he sat down.



In another clip, Stamos’ late friend and Full House costar Bob Saget gave an emotional speech at his 50th birthday bash, held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles in 2013.

“John, I really love you a lot, and I’m really happy that I’ve been celebrating your birthday for a month already,” Saget — who died in January 2022 — joked. “Oh my god, but you deserve so much happiness, and you are so full of love, and you are such a great person, and the talent and the looks — everybody resents.”

“But you know you’re just a heart, and I love you very, very much,” the late star added, before he and Stamos hugged.

John Stamos/Instagram

Late actor Don Rickles was seen at the same bash in another video, as he also gave a heartfelt speech to Stamos. “[John] always sits around with me and we talk about love and marriage, and all that jazz,” he said in front of guests.

“I try to be a friend as well as a second father, so to speak. But I tell you, God has given this man a great deal of dignity, a great deal of love, and a style that God can never take from him. He puts his arms around you, and you know it's love,” Rickles continued of the actor.

John Stamos/Instagram

One other throwback photo showed Stamos posing next to a birthday cake with his face on it at his 40th birthday celebrations. In another playful shot, the actor appeared much younger as he sat next to Emilio Estevez, who stuck his tongue out towards him.

Stamos also shared more recent snaps of him celebrating his birthday with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, and their five-year-old son Billy, as they chilled on a beach outside.

In the comments section, the actor received plenty of birthday praise from friends.

“You make 60 look gooooooood ❤️,” Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure wrote, as fellow costar Dave Coulier said, “Love you, brother. See you soon!❤️❤️❤️."

"You’re so loved! ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday friend!” Kristin Chenoweth wrote in her own comment. “Also your party in 2013 was so fun!!!”

“Happy 60th to one of my fav peeps!!! Love you 💕”, Carnie Wilson added, while Bravo host Andy Cohen commented, “You still got it!”