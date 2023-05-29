John Stamos Says Ryan Gosling Inspired Him to Embrace Being a 'Disney Adult': 'Obsessed'

John Stamos and Ryan Gosling are big Disney fans!

The Full House alum, 59, chatted recently with Keke Palmer for an episode of the latter's Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, where he revealed how Gosling, 42, once made him feel less awkward for being such a huge fan of the iconic theme parks.

"Six or seven years ago, I was like, man, I gotta shed this Disney thing, [because] who's gonna take me seriously with the Mickey Mouse stuff? I've gotta distance myself from it," Stamos said.

But when he encountered Gosling at a group dinner, "He's like, 'You're a Disney fan, aren't you?' " the actor recalled. "I say yeah. He goes, 'I'm obsessed. I'm a Disney adult; I go there by myself. I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.' "

"I go, 'Yeah, me too. I'm a Disney guy too,' " Stamos added with a laugh. "So that kind of turned the corner for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty, Greg Doherty/WireImage

Stamos shares his love for all things Disney with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos — and they just might be Disney's cutest couple. The pair got engaged and honeymooned at Disney Parks, even snapping a selfie in bride and groom mouse ears.

Their son Billy, now 5, is also growing up to be "a Disney kid," Stamos told PEOPLE in 2021, with the family making trips since he was a baby.

"We took him [to the Disney parks] a bunch [when he was younger]," he said at the time. "I think he went there when he wasn't even a year old yet because I was working down there and we all went."

At Caitlin's request, the Disneybounders have also dressed up as characters from Aladdin, and Stamos once showed off his impressive collection of Disney memorabilia on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — including a phone that belonged to Walt Disney himself!

The couple recently had a date night at the world premiere of Disney's live-action Little Mermaid film, where Stamos planted a kiss on his wife, 37, as they walked the blue carpet.



John (R) and Caitlin McHugh Stamos. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

As for Gosling, he got his start back on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club 30 years ago, alongside the likes of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera.

He and Spears, 41, were coincidentally both booked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in October 2018, where they posed backstage together for a photo.

“I remember when we first got to the show, they sort of had all the kids perform for one another. I remember, it was Christina Aguilera and then Britney performed and I remember thinking, ‘Okay. They’re like, freakishly talented,’ ” the Barbie actor told Ellen DeGeneres on the show. “I was used to working with talented people, but that was another level.”

So what did Gosling do for his performance? “I think I was just like, ‘I’m Canadian,’ ” he recalled. “And they were like, ‘Good.’ ”