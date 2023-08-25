John Stamos Posts Nude Shower Photo After Milestone Birthday: 'The Other Side of 60'

John Stamos is getting cheeky after celebrating a big milestone.

The Full House star, who turned 60 on Saturday, posted a photo of himself on Wednesday taking what appeared to be an outdoor shower.

The shot — which featured a nude Stamos surrounded by stone, looking over his shoulder at the camera — was cropped at Stamos' lower back, while the actor's right hand suggestively covered himself in the front.

"The other side of 60," he wrote on Instagram, adding a Greek flag emoji and tagging his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos as the photographer.



In the comments section, Bruce Bozzi wrote, "And still zero backfat Unbelievable you are an idol. You are my idol," while a fan joked, "Whatcha doin with your hand???? Asking for a friend 😜."



Added a third of Stamos' heritage, "Greeks are like wine, they get better with age!"

Caitlin, who tied the knot with Stamos in 2018, posted an adoring tribute to her husband on her own Instagram grid Saturday.

"Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments," wrote the proud wife, 37, alongside an outdoor selfie of the pair.

"I'm excited that he's sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October. If You Would Have Told Me is available for pre-sale," Caitlin added of her husband's upcoming book, out Oct. 24. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!"

Even the couple's 5-year-old son, Billy, complimented his actor and musician father's youthful appearance.



In a sweet video posted on Stamos' big day, he and Billy were lying down on a bed relaxing, with Stamos telling Billy how "wonderful" it is to have a son like him while turning 60.

Billy then told his famous dad, "You don't look 60. You look baby."

Milking it a bit further, Stamos asked, "How old do I look? How old do you really think I look?"

"Baby. And also, you're 60," Billy hilariously repeated.