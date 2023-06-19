John Stamos is feeling all the love on Father's Day.

The Full House star, 59, celebrated the special day alongside his 5-year-old son Billy and wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

McHugh Stamos, 37, honored the actor with a sweet series of videos and photos posted to her Instagram of Stamos and Billy throughout the years.

"His star may shine bright on Hollywood Blvd, on tv, film, and stage, but his best role is that of Dad to our Billy boy," McHugh Stamos wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You can see from every picture and video how much love these two have for each other. Happy Father's Day to those celebrating today," she concluded her post.

In April, the couple celebrated Billy's 5th birthday with individual tributes on Instagram, also giving a glimpse into his Spiderman/Pokémon/Sonic the Hedgehog-themed birthday party.

Alongside an adorable photo of Stamos holding a young, giggling Billy up to the sky, the actor wrote, "There is a conceit in corny romcoms where the protagonist says, 'You complete me.' As a Disney guy, I'm down with a certain level of sentimentalism and sappiness, but I never really understood the idea of being 'completed.' I get it now."

Caitlin McHugh Stamos

"I still have a lot to do, but if my whole life was one sentence, then Billy would be the exclamation mark at the end of it. #happy5birthday🎂," he added.

McHugh Stamos posted a sweet photo of the couple with Billy from his birthday party, where they posed in front of a three-tier cake fit precisely to the theme.

"Billy, your smile melts me. Your hugs are the best. I love our conversations, your jokes, your pranks," wrote the proud mom. "I'm so grateful I get to be your mama. I love you to infinity and beyond! Happiest Birthday!"

