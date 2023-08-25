John Stamos Sends Sweet Message to ‘Full House’ Co-Star Ashley Olsen on Birth of Baby Boy: ‘I Am Blessed’

The actor called watching Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate grow up "one of the greatest joys of my life"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 07:59AM EDT
John Stamos 04 03 23 Ashley Olsen YES 09 23 21
John Stamos and Ashley Olsen. Photo:

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

John Stamos is sending a sweet congratulations to his Full House costar Ashley Olsen on the birth of her baby boy

On Thursday, Stamos, 60, paid tribute to Ashley and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen, 37, and shared his well wishes to Ashley on becoming a mom in a post on Instagram. 

“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” the post began. “If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed.”

Stamos concluded his post, “Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week.”

The post featured a compilation of clips of Stamos spending time with Ashley and Mary-Kate on the Full House set, trips to Disneyland and the beach and partying at events with the siblings as adults.

In a sweet touch, Stamos included a voiceover in the clip from a section of the audio version of his new autobiography, If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir, released Oct. 24. The actor recalled Ashley and Mary-Kate being cast as one of the daughters in Full House, Michelle Tanner, and how his relationship with the twins developed over the years. 

“The last casting call is for Danny’s little daughter,” said Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis in the ABC sitcom, which ran from 1987 to 1995. “Two adorable munchkins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are cast in the role of Michelle. They have big blue eyes wide with wonder.”

Stamos continued, “Right away I know the relationship between Jesse and Michelle is an important one, but as the show develops the connection grows. I’m young but I really want kids someday and these lovely little girls so bouncy and bright represent the best versions of future dreams. They allow me to consider fatherhood like a benched baseball catcher in a dugout, watching from afar but not having to catch any curve balls.” 

john stamos mary kate ashley olsen instagram 08 25 23
John Stamos with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

John Stamos/Instagram

The You star went on to say that the siblings became “the kid of humans I hope to have one day.”

“I take them to Disneyland, I adore them, giving them kisses on top of their head, buy them a few crappy souvenirs and then hand them back to their parents to do the hard work,” he said.

“The little kids that were supposed to be background noise grow up to become the kind of humans I hope to have one day. They are precious, delightful and bright. I adore them.” 

Mary-Kate Olsen John Stamos Ashley Olsen Walt Disney World Florida
John Stamos with Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen at Walt Disney World.

Mark Ashman

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that Ashley and her husband Louis Eisner, 34, had welcomed their first baby together, a son called Otto. No other details about the infant or his birth have been shared. 

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Olsen and the artist married in a private ceremony in December 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards; Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North: ‘I Love You So Much’
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Brittany Mahomes Denies 'Rumor' She's Expecting Another Baby with Patrick Mahomes: 'Not Pregnant'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Snuggles Up to Husband Travis Barker in Sweet New Photo
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's Daughter Leah, 14, Speaks Out About Birth Control on 'Teen Mom'
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's Daughter Leah, 14, Speaks Out About Birth Control on 'Teen Mom': Watch
Jana Kramer at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Pregnant Jana Kramer Admits She Has a 'Problem' Moving C-Section Date as She 'Knows Nothing' About Scorpios
Taylor Neisen is seen on August 22, 2023 in New York City.
Liev Schreiber's Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump During Dog Walk in New York City
Kim Kardashian North Tokyo vacation tiktok braids 08 23 23 basketball 05 12 23
Kim Kardashian Uses Daughter North’s 'Rapunzel' Braids as Jump Rope in Tokyo Vacation Video
Adira River Ohanian. serena williams. Alexis Ohanian Reveals His and Serena Williams' Baby Girl's Name in Sweet Announcement:
Alexis Ohanian Reveals His and Serena Williams' Baby Girl's Name in Sweet Announcement: 'Feeling Grateful'
Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant. Singer Expecting Baby No. 4 with Husband Eric Decker
Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Baby No. 4 with Husband Eric Decker
ashley-iaconetti1.jpg
Ashley Iaconetti Admits She Felt 'Gender Disappointment' When Pregnant with Son Dawson
Maci Bookout and Son Bentley Enjoy Quality Time with Ex Ryan Edwards' Parents: 'United'
Maci Bookout and Son Bentley Have Fun at 'Teen Mom: Next Chapter' Reunion with Ex Ryan Edwards' Parents
Sienna Miller at the self-portrait Summer Lunch in Ibiza
Sienna Miller Steps Out in Floaty White Dress Days Before Pregnancy Is Revealed
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Malti Teething
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video of Baby Girl Esti, 7 Months, Teething on Fruit Feeder: 'We Love This'
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant, and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant arrive at the world premiere of Disney?s 'A Wrinkle in Time'
Vanessa Bryant Sends Daughter Back-to-School Flowers Signed from Late Dad Kobe Bryant: 'Love You Always'
Kylie Jenner's 5-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Has Fun Baking in Sweet Post by Dad Travis Scott
A$AP Rocky Spotted for the first time after Rihanna gives birth to their second son.
A$AP Rocky Spotted Out for First Time Since Rihanna Gave Birth to Their Second Baby