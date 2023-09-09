John Stamos Shares Photos from 'Groovy' 60th Birthday Party Featuring Family and Celebrity Friends

“It was a 60's party that was better than the actual ['60s]” the 'Full House' actor said of the star-studded celebration

Published on September 9, 2023 12:43PM EDT
John Stamos attends the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023
Photo:

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

John Stamos turned back time to celebrate his milestone birthday!

The Full House actor, who turned 60 last month, shared some photos from his 1960s-themed birthday party on Instagram Friday. The festivities, according to the actor, were "better" than the actual decade.

At the celebration held at The Canyon Agoura Hills in Agoura Hills, California, John was joined by his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, and his son, William “Billy” Stamos, 5.

John's Scream Queens costars Glen Powell and Jamie Lee Curtis, as well as his Glee costar Chord Overstreet, also joined in the festivities. The group even posed for a photo with the birthday boy in their ‘60s-inspired outfits.

Caitlin McHugh Stamos and John Stamos pose at the opening night of the new musical "Some Like It Hot!" on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

At the extravagant celebration, John, dressed in a very colorful ‘60s ensemble, danced the night away to a Beatles tribute band and some music from The Beach Boys.

He even took the stage himself at one point, standing onstage with a colorful guitar and mic in hand alongside his wife, who also sported a '60s-inspired outfit, and his young son.

Alongside one of his Instagram carousels documenting the evening, John wrote: “I thank my beautiful wife who knows how to throw a party.”

The actor went on to thank all of the performers, as well as Curtis, Powell and “all my friends, family” and “party crashers.”

“It was a 60’s party that was better than the actual ['60s],” he concluded the post.

In another carousel from the fun-filled evening, John shared photos and videos of his “groovy” birthday cake from SusieCakes Bakery, which his son took a bite of before he could blow out the candles.

The bakery also provided the bash with some colorful, flower-covered cupcakes.

john-stamos3.jpg

“We officially celebrated my 60th this past weekend!” John captioned the second post. “It was a night to remember surrounded by the people I love the most. I’m truly blessed.”

He continued, “Shoutout to @SusieCakesBakery for the groovy cake and endless supply of cupcakes. I may or may not be eating one as I type this 👀.”

Three weeks before his star-studded party, John's loved ones sent him birthday wishes on his special day.

Caitlin, 37, celebrated her husband with a sweet Instagram post. Alongside a sunset selfie of the couple, she wrote: “Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments.”

John's former Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure commented on the post, writing: “Happy happy birthday Uncle J- ❤️.”

Dave Coulier also celebrated his former costar and longtime pal with a silly photo of the two, which he captioned: "My cups runneth over with love for you. Happy birthday. I love you @johnstamos.”

Josh Peck, in his own post, shared a birthday message for John, which included a playful jab at his new age.

"John, you’re sweet as pie and exceptionally kind,” Peck, 36, wrote. “You’re a great actor, a great husband, a great father and a truly great friend. You’re 60. I can’t wait to go to the movies together, as your ticket will now be half price. Love you, Happy Birthday.”

