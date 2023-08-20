John Stamos Celebrates Turning 60 With Birthday Wishes From Wife Caitlin McHugh, 'Full House' Stars and More

John Stamos is ringing in a new decade of life!

On Saturday, the Full House actor celebrated his 60th birthday with affectionate messages from his previous costars and his wife Caitlin McHugh.

Stamos’ wife, McHugh, honored the actor’s milestone birthday on Instagram. The Vampire Diaries actress, 37, wrote, "Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments."

Her caption — which was posted alongside a photo of the couple embracing as the sun shone behind them — continued: "I’m excited that he’s sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October."

McHugh added that Stamos' memoir is available for presale, before ending the post with an emphatic: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!"

Stamos and McHugh, who share 5-year-old son Billy, first met on the set of Law & Order: SVU, but things didn't become romantic until a few years later. After dating for about a year, the actor proposed to McHugh in Oct. 2017. Stamos' rep revealed to PEOPLE that the actor proposed at Disneyland, a place they both love, after watching a romantic short film filled with moments from Pixar and Disney movies.

Shortly after the engagement, Stamos told PEOPLE the two were “a perfect balance." He continued, "I'm like hyper and tense and she's like, 'It's cool man. Everything's fine.'"

McHugh was not alone in sending her husband birthday wishes. The actor also received tributes from his Full House and Fuller House co-stars and longtime friends.

Dave Coulier celebrates John Stamos turning 60. Dave Coulier/Instagram

Full House actor Dave Coulier, celebrated his former costar with a a photo of the two pals joking around — wearing plastic cups over their ears for a selfie snap.

"My cups runneth over with love for you. Happy birthday. I love you @johnstamos," Coulier captioned the hilarious pic.

Fuller House actor Josh Peck also shared his affection for Stamos on Instagram, while joking that the pair could now enjoy cut-price outings together.

"John, you’re sweet as pie and exceptionally kind. You’re a great actor, a great husband, a great father and a truly great friend. You’re 60," Peck wrote in the caption of his post I can’t wait to go to the movies together, as your ticket will now be half price."

Josh Peck celebrates John Stamos turning 60. Josh Peck/Instagram

Meanwhile, Mike Love of band The Beach Boys — a longtime friend of Stamos who also appeared on Full House several times — posted an emotional tribute to the actor on his 60th.

"Happy birthday @johnstamos! We are celebrating you tonight in Interlochen, MI! We always miss you when you are not with us, but we carry you with us in our hearts wherever we go. Have a BITCHIN' 60th birthday celebration in Greece and we'll see you soon," the caption read. Love also posted a series of photos that showed the two friends performing on stage together.



On Saturday, Stamos posted a sweet video on his Instagram page that showed him and son Billy laying together in a bed. The actor asked his son, "Do you know how happy I am that I turned 60, and I have such a wonderful son like you?" to which Billy replies, "So happy."

Later in the video, Billy paid his dad a sweet compliment, telling him: "You don't look 60. You look baby."

"How old do I look? How old do you really think I look?" Stamos said in response. Billy then told his father, "Baby. And also, you're 60."

John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh with their son Billy. Phillip Faraone/Getty

In the adorable clip, Stamos also asked his son: "Do you think about me in your prayers?"

"Of course," Billy says.

A sweet montage of family moments ended the video, with audio from the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka telling Charlie Bucket: "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he always wanted — He lived happily ever after."

"I’m right where I’m supposed to be at 60! Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love," Stamos captioned his cute video. "I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life."





